Nwosu: I Was Offered 3 Ministerial Slots to Decline Use of ADC as Coalition Party

•NEC formally hands over party to Mark, seven INEC officials monitor meeting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has disclosed that he was offered three ministerial slots by persons in government to decline the use of ADC as opposition coalition platform.

The revelation emerged as National Executive Committee (NEC) of ADC formally handed over the party’s leadership to former Senate President David Mark at a meeting, where former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was also pronounced National Secretary of the party.

Giving insights into how some government officials from All Progressives Congress (APC), allegedly, tried to stop the establishment of the coalition party, Nwosu confirmed that the party’s NEC was monitored by seven officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On July 2, ADC officially transformed into the coalition party, with Mark as interim National Chairman.

Speaking at the last NEC that officially handed over the affairs of ADC to the Mark-led executive, Nwosu said senior government officials promised him three ministerial slots by 2027 if he rejected the idea of using ADC as the coalition party.

He said, “Some people tried to discourage us with promises of automatic ministerial appointments. They want to give me three ministerial slots so that I can take one and give two to others that I chose.

“But I said no. I chose a democratic future of Nigeria. Nigeria cannot be a one-party state after all we did to ensure that the military was exited from governance and returned to the barracks

“By rejecting the offers, the ADC is now the party with the largest membership. ADC is now the government in waiting, with 28 senators and more than 60 members of the House of Representatives

“ADC grew from one small party to a very large party now. Nigerians have shown that they detest what the party in government is doing right now.”

Nwosu added, “We were worried by the declining fortunes of our democracy. That is why ADC stood strong in navigating the coalition process

“Some of our people are being kidnapped. But we insist on the coalition in the best interest. They use government money to book places for their agents of destabilisation.”

Nwosu said INEC was invited as a regulatory agency to see the formal handing over of the affairs of the party to the Mark-led interim national executive.

He explained, “We all made commitments that we are stepping down as NWC and NEC members. We are very careful with the kind of people we are going to choose to lead the party because a single bed person can spoil the whole good job that must have been done.

“Our constitution says all elected members, serving and non-serving, are NEC members. The last NEC meeting gave the NWC mandate to go ahead with the coalition talks.”

Nwosu stated that the party surged to over three million membership within the first two weeks of the announcement of the coalition.

THISDAY gathered that the objective of the formal handover of ADC’s structures to the Mark-led executive was to bring a definitive conclusion to questions that might have arisen around the state of the opposition alliance. This was particularly in view of insinuations by some persons, like the presidential candidate of ADC in 2023, Dumebi Kachikwu, who had continued to allege usurpation.

The first motion for the final handover was moved by the zonal chairman, South-west, Razzaq Eyiowuawi, while the chairman of the party in Zamfara State, Kabiru Garba, moved that all those expelled in 2022 be recalled.

By that development, all those suspended were recalled.

The second motion was moved by outgoing National Organising Secretary, Suleman Ibrahim, who stated that the NWC headed by Nwosu be dissolved

The motion was seconded by Dr. Charles Idowu from Osun State and the NWC became dissolved, with the tenure elapsed effective July 29, 2025.

The motion was put to vote and it was carried out.

The National Caretaker Committee led by Mark subsequently announced that the national secretary was officially Aregbesola. Bolaji Abdullahi was named National Publicity Secretary, alongside deputy national chairmen from the six geopolitical zones.

All members of ADC National Caretaker Committee were later admitted to an oath of office

In his acceptance speech, Mark said his appointment was the dawn of a new chapter.

He said, “It is with profound gratitude, humility, and a deep sense of duty that I address you as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me, and I pledge before you to serve this party with integrity, transparency, courage, and vision.

‘’Today marks not just the beginning of a new NEC session, but the dawn of a new chapter in ADC; a chapter that we must write together with courage, unity and conviction.

“I wish to acknowledge the hard work, patriotism, sacrifices and dedication of Hon. Ralph Nwosu and his team, who over the years built this party and were relinquishing leadership to our team in the interest of this country.

“Our leaders and all loyal members who contributed in any way to the growth of this political family also deserve our commendation.

“I assure you that under my leadership, we shall be committed to full democratic practices and principles that abhor imposition and special privileges. Internal democracy, transparency and accountability will be our mantra.”

The former senate president added, “We will guarantee collective leadership at all levels. We will build a technically competent bureaucracy for the party and ensure a structured financing. All members will truly own the party.

“We will be fair and just to all party members. We promise to be totally transparent. ADC will have zero tolerance for anti-party and other forms of indiscipline.

“We shall revamp our grassroots leadership structures to reflect modern realities. From the polling units, wards up to the national level, every organ will be re-energised.

“We will open the gates for the next generation. Our policies, nominations, and leadership roles will reflect meaningful inclusion of youths and women and not just tokenism.

“This is why we have reserved 35 per cent of our leadership positions for women. It is also our commitment to have youths below the age of 40 years in our leadership.”

Mark stated, “Within the shortest possible time, the NWC will raise committees to review the manifesto and the constitution of our party to meet and reflect the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We shall clearly articulate what we stand for. Nigerians must know us as a party driven by unblemished ideology, progressive policies, and patriotic governance. We will not leave it to the discretion of individual candidate to choose what to do with power.

“Therefore, in the coming days, we shall announce a 50-Member Policy Committee to cover health, education, agriculture, technology, security, economy, infrastructure and other services.

“This underlines ADC’s focus in achieving good governance for Nigerians.

“Finally, we invite all Nigerians to join our party. ADC is the only party that guarantees equal opportunity to everyone regardless of age, gender, religion or region. Our handshake is across all divides.”