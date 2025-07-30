Market Capitalisation Up N1.74trn to N87trn Historic High 

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday recorded a significant gain of N1.74 trillion by market capitlisation to cross the N87 trillion historic record, driven by a strong half year ended June 30, 2025 corporate earnings reports.

As Dangote Cement Plc gained 3.05 per cent or N15.10 per share to close at N509.60 per share and MTN Nigeria Communication Plc appreciated by 9.99 per cent or N41.00 per share to close at N451.60, the market capitalisation of all listed stocks on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) added N1.74 trillion or 2.03 per cent to close at N87.191 trillion from N85.455 trillion it opened for trading.

This brings the NGX ASI’s Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) returns improved to +15per cent and +34per cent, respectively.

On sectors, the NGX Industrial Goods Index (+2.9per cent), NGX Insurance Index (+1.9per cent), NGX Banking Index (+1.6per cent) and NGX Oil & Gas Index (+0.2per cent) advanced, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index (-0.3per cent) closed lower.

Investor sentiment, as measured by market breadth, closed positive as 51 stocks advanced, while 25 declined. Berger Paints Nigeria, Learn Africa, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria and Haldane McCall recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N34.10, N6.93, N3.19 and N4.73 respectively, per share.

On the other hand, Abbey Mortgage Bank and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent each to close at N7.20 and N93.15 respectively, while Vitafoam Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.96 per cent to close at N79.10, per share.

The total volume of trade increased by 18.25 per cent to 940.804 million units, valued at N30.627 billion, and exchanged in 28,358 deals. Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 111.265 million shares valued at N2.335 billion. Royal Exchange followed with 74.075 million shares worth N110.803 million, while Jaiz Bank traded 60.856 million shares valued at N238.186 million.

Universal Insurance traded 38.281 million shares valued at N28.833 million, while Access Holdings transacted 36.813 million shares worth N1.006 billion.

On market outlook, Afrinvest Limited said, “we expect the market to sustain its upward trajectory as earnings releases of major players ignite fresh buying opportunities.”