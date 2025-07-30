Kano Govt Kicks Off Malaria Prevention Campaign, Distributes Insecticide-Treated Nets

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Kano State Government has flagged-off the 2025 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) Campaign and Insecticide-Treated Net (ITN) Distribution, with the official launch held at Burji Primary Health Centre in Madobi Local Government Area.

Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, representing the state, underscored the administration’s commitment to malaria elimination as a top health priority, highlighting the proactive steps taken to protect the public’s health across the state.

He said the state has initiated the launching of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention campaign and distribution of insecticide-treated nets to prevent malaria, a disease that disproportionately affects children and pregnant women.

“Our administration supported this initiative by providing fund to warehouse the Nets to the tune N140,000,000. Today we are distributing 6,000 delivery packs and an additional 500 C/S packages to our facilities.”

“These we do monthly and are expanding to reach at least all Apex facilities in the state very soon. We believe this will go a long way in addressing maternal mortality which currently stands at 937 per 100,000 live births in kano.” he said.

The governor further explained “We however provide 25,000 to 30,000 doses of ANC drugs to prevent anemia and malaria in pregnancy which are known to cause significant morbidity and mortality in the state,”

In his remarks, the National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme, NMEP, Dr. Nnenna Ogbulafor, urged Kano residents including pregnant women to ensure proper use of the insecticide treated nets distributed to them by ensuring they sleep inside the nets consistently, saying “This simple act can save lives”.

Earlier, the Kano Chief of Field Office, United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Rahama Farah commended the Kano State Government for its continued investment in healthcare delivery, especially for vulnerable groups.

Farah reiterated the commitment of the fund to continue to partner with Kano state government to implement programmes that improve health and nutrition situation of women and children in the State.