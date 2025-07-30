Kaduna–Kano Rail to Be Completed in 2026, Says Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, has said the northern region is among the biggest beneficiaries of President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure drive under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the Government-citizens’ Engagement Interactive Session organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna on Wednesday, the minister said Tinubu’s administration has revived and accelerated multiple road and rail projects across the north.

Alkali disclosed that the Kaduna to Kano standard gauge rail project, which was just 15 per cent completed when the current administration came in, has now reached 53 per cent and is expected to be completed in 2026.

According to him, the Kano to Maradi rail line has also seen massive progress, moving from five per cent to 61 per cent completion, with sections of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail corridor also underway.

He said the Sokoto to Badagry Superhighway, a 1,068km stretch linking Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo Ogun, and Lagos States, is one of the signature projects under Tinubu’s push for national connectivity and economic integration.

“The north is not left out. In fact, it is reaping big from this government’s infrastructure revolution.

“From roads and rail to inland ports and power, the evidence is on ground,” Alkali said.

The minister credited Tinubu’s personal intervention with Chinese authorities for unlocking stalled funding and enabling work to resume on key projects that had faced delays.

He stated that the ministry has also begun the rehabilitation of the Lagos to Kano narrow gauge line to support freight movement and bring the inland dry ports into full use, particularly in Kano and Kaduna.

Alkali listed several ongoing works in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including new road interchanges, four-span bridges and dualised carriageways aimed at easing movement and expanding access to the capital from surrounding states.

He revealed that over 3,000 housing units had been constructed across the north under the Renewed Hope Cities Initiative, with ongoing projects in Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Yobe, Benue and the FCT.

In the energy sector, the minister said the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has installed over 1,100 standalone solar systems and 32 mini-grids across five North-east states, boosting access to off-grid power.

He added that plans are underway to establish modern transport terminals in each geopolitical zone, with compressed natural gas (CNG) refuelling points, security outposts and sanitation facilities.

Alkali said the Institute of Transport Technology in Zaria is now a hub for training technicians in CNG vehicles’ conversion, in line with the administration’s post-subsidy cost-reduction strategy.

He also confirmed that the Federal Government had rescued and revived the Federal University of Transportation, Daura project, with the National Universities Commission (NUC) now providing mentorship and guiding academic development.

The minister maintained that Tinubu was committed to equitable development across the six geopolitical zones, stressing that the north has no reason to feel left out under the current administration.

He called on northern leaders, civil society and traditional institutions to support the government’s efforts and ensure that projects were sustained and protected from sabotage.

Contributing to the discussion, the Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, underscored the strategic importance of the Sokoto to Zaria Highway, which he described as a vital economic corridor under active reconstruction.

He said four contractors were currently on site along the stretch.

The minister said: “CBC is handling the Sokoto,Talata Mafara axis with 24km of reinforced concrete already completed; while other firms are working simultaneously from Talata Mafara to Kwatarkwashi, Kwatarkwashi to Funtua, and Shika to Zaria.”

Goronyo said that dozens of bridges were under construction along the corridor, and praised the continuous inspection efforts being carried out by him and the Minister of Works to ensure value for money and quality delivery.

He explained that several abandoned projects were being re-evaluated and re-awarded due to renewed budgetary focus and Tinubu’s insistence on completing legacy infrastructure in all zones. (NAN)