  • Wednesday, 30th July, 2025

Hava Taps Urban Growth to Drive Local Cuisine

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

With the rising numbers of expatriates and business travellers eying opportunities in Lagos, especially along the Lekki- Ajah corridor, investors are betting on high-end cuisine and curated dining tailored to global tastes.

Tapping into this market, Hava Lagos, a dining destination, is leveraging  innovative menu model to boost culinary experience and ultimately, promote local food tourism potential.

The new entrant, set for launch from July 31 at Ecuador Compound in Lekki, blends a unique menu model comprising 30 per cent Cuban dishes and 70 per cent continental cuisine to cater to diverse tastes, while spurring economic growth.

The CEO/Managing Director of the firm, Ignatius Chinoso Enwenye, stated that Hava Lagos was deliberately crafted with bespoke and premier taste, right from its architecture, concierges and output to project Nigeria’s pride to the world, at the same time positioning Lagos as a culinary destination in Africa.

Enwenye expressed confidence that the upscale diner would fill a long-standing gap in the city’s suburban food landscape and meet the growing demand for sophisticated dining options.

“This is our first destination within the Orchid Ikota Ajah Jakande corridor. Indeed, we pay attention to every detail and offer much more than a restaurant. Ours is a celebration of elevated taste and global sophistication.

“It is not just about luxury, but about Lagos catching up with the global food scene,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.