Expert Calls for Sanction Against Women Trafficking

Ayodeji Ake

Rights advocate, Barr. Tessy Osakwe, has demanded immediate sanctions against local and international involvement in the suspected trafficking and forced labor of young African women in weapons manufacturing facilities.

Describing the situation as “heinous crimes against humanity,” Barr. Osakwe through a press statement lent her credence to a growing outcry over what appears to be modern slavery.

According to her, emerging reports reveal a disturbing pattern of deception targeting young African women through carefully crafted social media campaigns, these women, mostly between the ages of 18 and 22, were offered phantom scholarships, lured with false promises of lucrative jobs, educational advancement, and a pathway to a better life in Europe.

She said: “These young women were not just deceived; they were systematically hunted and trapped by a state machinery that showed complete disregard for their humanity. They exploit their vulnerability, their hope for a better future, and their trust in what appeared to be legitimate opportunities.

“The recruitment process seemed straightforward, requiring only a specific language test and completion of a computer program. However, upon arrival, the grim reality unfolded. Instead of the promised opportunities, the women were forced into illegal jobs.

From a legal standpoint, Barr. Osakwe who is the Chairman of the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee, NBA Ikorodu Branch, highlights multiple violations that constitute human trafficking under international law.

The expert pointed to systemic issues that make African women easy targets for such exploitation.

“African girls are vulnerable due to poverty, lack of education, and insufficient grassroots sensitization. If we do not bridge these gaps, human traffickers will continue to exploit them,” she explained.

She emphasized the need for comprehensive awareness campaigns in both rural and urban areas to prevent future occurrences.

While acknowledging efforts by Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Osakwe called for an expanded scope of operations.

“NAPTIP is trying but can do more,” she said. “They should broaden their focus to include other forms of violence like sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and cultism. Additionally, they should strengthen partnerships with civil societies to improve training on identifying trafficking cases.”