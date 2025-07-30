EFCC Arrests 7 Chinese, 4 Nigerians for Alleged Illegal Mining in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested seven Chinese and four Nigerians including a lady over alleged illegal mining in Akwa Ibom State.

The Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC in the state, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate arrested the suspects at Emem-Asuk community, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oyewale, “The suspects are seven Chinese identified as: Yang Chaobao, 32; Zhong Dun Yi , 33; Cheng Jiang , 35, Zhong Dun Long , 37, Pan Peiming , 33; Lai Yiping, 37 and Zhu Lekun, 35. Their Nigerian accomplices are: David Israel, 18; Jonah Bartholomew Jim, 24; Samuel Samuel Timothy, 20, and a female translator named Comfort Gabriel Ajaga, 23.

“The suspects are operating two illegal mining sites at Eastern Obolo Local Government Area where they were arrested whilst setting up mining equipment at a second location.

“They were already engaged in illegal mining activities at their first location where they were mining ilmenite locally called ‘black sand’.

“During questioning, the only female among the suspects said her only connection to the illegal miners was her proficiency in ‘Mandarin’, a widely spoken language in China.”

He said the arrested female, Ajaga, said: “I am a student, and I am studying Chinese language at a Learning Centre in Anambra State and I only work with them as a translator,” she said.

The EFCC spokeman said the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.