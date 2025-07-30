  • Wednesday, 30th July, 2025

Clooper Launches Full Operations in Nigeria, Aims to Transform Business Travel Sector

Clooper, a global leader in corporate travel management, has officially launched full operations in Nigeria, aiming to transform the way businesses across the country manage domestic and international travel.

With Nigeria’s growing economy and an increasing demand for streamlined business travel solutions, Clooper’s entry into the market offers timely and much-needed support.

The company’s comprehensive platform enables businesses to book flights, hotels, serviced apartments, airport transfers, and manage visa services — all in one integrated system.

“We’re excited to bring our expertise into Nigeria’s vibrant market,” said Toks Adebiyi, CEO of Clooper.

“During our pilot phase, we successfully supported several oil and gas companies in streamlining their corporate travel. Now, with our full launch, we’re committed to helping more Nigerian businesses simplify and optimize their travel operations.”

Clooper’s platform is designed to address the unique challenges faced by Nigerian companies, including complex visa processes and inconsistent travel infrastructure. The solution offers real-time tracking for employee safety and tailored support for intra-African business travel.

Already, the company has begun forming partnerships with leading fintech firms and multinational corporations in the oil and gas sector. By combining local insight with global service standards, Clooper positions itself as a game-changer in Nigeria’s evolving corporate landscape.

Globally, Clooper reports having helped companies reduce travel costs by an average of 30%. Nigerian businesses can now expect similar savings and efficiencies.

In addition to operational benefits, Clooper’s sustainability commitment remains central. The company’s “1 Booking = 1 Tree Planted” initiative ensures that every business trip contributes to environmental conservation.

With integration across more than 450 business applications, Clooper’s full-scale entry into Nigeria marks a new chapter for business travel — one that promises efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and a greener future.

