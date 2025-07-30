CIIN Partners IT Institution to Train 1m Youths on Insurance 

Ebere Nwoji

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN), is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to promote insurance awareness and education among youths as it is currently partnering with IT institution, Sapphital Academy, to train one million youths on insurance profession.

The CIIN, is collaborating with the industry regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Federal Ministry of Youth Development in the training exercise.

To this effect, they have announced the launch of the innovative e-learning platform, designed by Sapphital Academy, exclusively for Nigerian youths to learn about insurance.

The CIIN in collaboration with Sapphital Academy launched this cutting-edge 40 modules platform of different insurance topics with various tutors from the industry to train not less than one million youths on insurance.

The institute said the initiative supported the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grow the country’s economy via insurance.

CIIN President/Chairman of Council, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, FIIN, while bringing this innovative action into the limelight, commended the Institute’s Secretariat for providing expertise from the industry to train generations to come.

She said that the training platform was a historic one and would remain for decades as an insurance learning platform.

“We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new platform, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to implement the EPIC Agenda which aims at supporting the professional development and networking needs of the masses”. The Registrar/CEO of the Institute, Abimbola Tiamiyu, appreciated the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, FIIN for taking up the challenge from the federal government and believing in CIIN to uphold professionalism.