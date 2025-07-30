Beneficiaries Laud NELFUND Loan Scheme as Game-changer for Tertiary Education

Funmi Ogundare

Some beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have commended the scheme as a game-changer, saying that the loan has removed financial barriers and kept their educational dreams alive.

From tuition fees to daily upkeep, students across the six geopolitical zones explained in a virtual interview with THISDAY that the interest-free loan has provided timely relief and renewed hope for a brighter future.

Chiamaka Oshite, a 400-level Mass Communication student at the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), recounted how the loan helped her pay overdue tuition and buy essential textbooks.

“It actually did help. I don’t even have to worry about future fees anymore,” she said.

Samuel Udeh, a 200-level student of History and International Studies at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), applied for the loan when he had no one to cover his fees.

“NELFUND has helped me a lot. I’m saving part of the upkeep allowance, and my parents are no longer burdened,” Udeh stated.

The impact is echoed by Aisha Falalu, a Biology student at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, who now manages her needs independently.

“The ₦20,000 monthly upkeep means I no longer have to worry about little things or bother my parents,” said Falalu. “NELFUND is reliable and cooperative. I encourage every student to apply.”

For a 500-level Pharmacy student at the University of Ibadan (UI), Khadija Sonibare, the loan came at a time when her father was facing financial difficulties.

“It has reduced the financial burden on my sponsor and allowed me to concentrate more on my studies,” Sonibare said.

The beneficiaries lauded the smooth and transparent application process.

She noted, “They already had my JAMB and university details. You can’t falsify anything. It’s a seamless and commendable system.”

Beyond the financial support, the students shared how NELFUND has boosted their confidence and long-term ambitions. Sonibare, passionate about improving Nigeria’s healthcare system, said, “I’m not influenced by the ‘japa’ trend. I want to stay and contribute here. Even if your parents give you a little, this loan beefs it up.”

Udeh aspires to be a diplomat, while Oshite dreams of becoming a media entrepreneur who can one day launch her own student-support initiative.

“If I’m financially stable, I can even set up something like NELFUND to help others. It is a gateway to education. We are very grateful,” she said.

The beneficiaries urged other students to seize the opportunity.