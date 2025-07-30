Air Peace Honours Fallen Sports Legends with Emotional Night of Tributes

Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, hosted a moving Night of Tribute in honour of its departed Sports Diplomacy Ambassadors; Moses Effiong (MON), Charles Bassey (MON), Christian Chukwu (MFR), Obisia Nwakpa (Golden Gloves), and Peter Rufai (MON), fondly known as Dodo Mayana, at the main auditorium of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The event, curated by football legend, Dr Segun Odegbami (MON), also known as “The Mathematical,” brought together families, former teammates, stakeholders, and dignitaries in celebration of the legacies of these national icons.

In attendance were, Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Lloyd Ekweremadu, renowned clergyman, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo who gave a heartfelt sermon and a walk down the sports memory lane, the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau who was represented by NNL Chairman, Chief George Aluo and several respected figures from Nigeria’s sports and corporate communities. Soulful performances by iconic vocalist, Yinka Davies, elevated the evening into a stirring blend of tribute, nostalgia, and reverence.

Air Peace Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, delivered a heartfelt address that underscored the airline’s deep commitment to national pride and remembrance.

PHe described the fallen athletes as patriots who gave everything to the nation at a time when there were no guarantees of reward, yet played for honour and country. Onyema recounted, with emotion, personal encounters with the late Charles Bassey and Peter Rufai, reflecting on missed opportunities to do more before their passing. He also spoke passionately about the sacrifices of the 1976 Olympic team, who were recalled on the eve of the Games in Montreal, Canada due to Nigeria’s anti-apartheid stance, only to return home to neglect.

Onyema lamented the lack of sustained national recognition for sports icons and reiterated that honouring them is key to reviving true nationalism among the youth.

He praised Dr Odegbami’s tireless work in mobilising and advocating for these legends, calling him “a man I will love forever” for his selflessness and resilience.

In 2022, Air Peace had hosted a grand ceremony to honour the 1980 AFCON-winning squad and the 1976 Olympic team with a permanent Wall of Fame at the NIIA and the Prestigious Eko Hotel. The airline also awarded them lifetime, unlimited business-class flights as part of its Sports Diplomacy Ambassadors initiative, which has become a defining legacy project for the brand.

For Air Peace, this Night of Tribute was more than an event, it was a national statement that those who lifted the spirit of the nation must never be forgotten. In honouring these heroes, the airline reaffirmed its role as not just a carrier of passengers, but of patriotism, memory, and dignity.