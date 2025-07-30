2027: Opposition Coalition Cannot Unseat Tinubu, New APC Chair, Yilwatda, Boasts

•Plateau Assembly lawmakers declare support for president

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Newly appointed National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed fears that the new coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other opposition parties may unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Yilwatda spoke yesterday in Abuja while addressing APC supporters under the umbrella of APC League of Professionals, who came on a solidarity visit to the national secretariat of the party.

He said the party would ensure the victory of all its candidates contesting for governorship, National, and state Assembly seats across the country.

Yilwatda stated that the achievements recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration were the basis for his assertion. He cited the students’ loan scheme and several empowerment programmes being undertaken by the current administration that had positively affected the citizenry.

Yilwatda stated , “The child of the poorest man in Nigeria can now go to school to the peak without borrowing from anywhere. The government has made provision for that. This is the only time we’ve had that in the history of Nigeria.

“The government has dropped N1.5 billion into the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to support young men, who want to go into agriculture.

“Never before have we had this opportunity. We have the youth fund being given to the youth. Never before has any government done this. And I can tell you that the opportunity for the young people is right under our President.

“What I can show you first is a thank you for this support, a thank you for standing by our party, and a thank you for believing in this party.

“Our manifesto targets people like you. The Renew Hope Agenda targets people like you. And I look forward to working with you to ensure that 2027 will deliver the president, the governors, the senators, the Houses of Assembly, and the House of Representatives members.”

The pioneer secretary of the Bayelsa State chapter of APC, Hon. Marlin Daniel, expressed gratitude to Tinubu and the Hope Uzodinma-led Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) over the choice of Yilwatda as the national chairman of the party.

Daniel expressed optimism that Yilwatda would deliver candidates of the party at the polls, given his experience as a politician and technocrat of several years standing.

Meanwhile, members of Plateau State House of Assembly threw their weight behind the re-election of Tinubu in the 2027 general election. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Naanlong Daniel, stated this while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja.

Daniel, who was flanked by 21 members of the House on the platform of APC stated that with the appointment as the national chairman of the party, all those aggrieved with APC due to religious and primordial interests had buried the hatchets.

He said they would give Yilwatda the maximum support, adding, “We hope with what has happened it will go a long way in changing the narrative, particularly as we move forward towards 2027.

“And I’m sure that some of the sentiments that were escalated, by virtue of the new appointment, it has addressed most of those unending aspirations that our people were driving.

“Concerning Mr. President on the Plateau, we don’t even know whether there is any other party, because even the party that you would not even expect to campaign for Mr. President are already campaigning for him.

“Any presidential candidate or aspirant who wants to contest under any party coming to Plateau is just coming to waste his resources because there is already a consensus on the ground that Mr. President is going to be the sole candidate. Plateau State will stand by Mr. President.”