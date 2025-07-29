Super Falcons Dominate CAF’s 2024 WAFCON Best XI with Four Players

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s all-conquering Super Falcons that defeated hosts Morocco to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a record 10th time in Rabat last Saturday have dominated the tournament’s Best XI team.

Of the 11 players listed by CAF, Super Falcons provided four with semifinalists South Africa’s Banyana Banyana having three players in the squad.

Hosts Morocco and Ghana had two players each for the Best XI of the 2025 edition concluded last Saturday with Super Falcons smiling away with the new WAFCON trophy and the improved $1million star prize.

Tournament’s Best Player, Rasheedat Ajibade, led the Nigerian quadruplet. The Super Falcons Captain was the Most Valuable Player in three of the six matches played by Nigeria en-route winning the trophy. She provided the leadership and inspiration that Falcons needed to win the trophy in Rabat.

It therefore was not surprising that she was named the Player of the Tournament.

Next is Esther Okoronkwo, the ubiquitous, vibrant and sleek forward who was instrumental in all Nigeria’s three goals in the final against Morocco. She converted Falcons first goal from the penalty spot in the 64th minute with the hosts leading with two goals in the first 24 minutes of the epic final.

Okoronkwo’s unselfish diagonal pass to Folashade Ijamilusi resulted in Nigeria’s equaliser while her free kick from outside Morocco’s box was scrambled into net by Jennifer Echegini for the winning goal for Super Falcons. She was indeed the real trojan in the Nigerian forward.

The nomination of hard-as-nail diminutive right back, Michelle Alozie, in WAFCON Best XI didn’t come to aficionados of women’s football in the continent as surprise. From the group stage to the final game, Alozie played very crucial roles in Nigeria’s defence. She extinguished the Moroccan forward spearheaded by Ibtissam Jraidi and Ghizlane Chebbak. Alozie even got on the scorer’s sheet in the semifinal, as her long-range stoppage time goal gave Nigeria 2-1 victory over South Africa and the ticket to the final.

Africa’s Best Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie retained her place in the continent’s Best XI. She kept a clean slate in the group stage till the semifinal, conceding just one goal in five matches. Even with Morocco leading 2-0 in the final, Nnadozie kept her cool, giving hope to her teammates with her commanding role from the rear.

Although South Africa failed to defend the trophy they won back in 2022, three of Banyana Banyana were included in the team of the tournament. Central Defender, Bambanani Mbane was picked on the right side of the central defence while Karabo Dhlamini was selected as the best left back. Her teammate, Jane Refilone was the main playmaker of the Best XI.

Morocco’s top players, Chebbak was the best left-side of the midfield while Jraidi was the top striker.

Ghana’s Black Queens provided the duo of Portia Boakye (Central defender) and Grace Asantewaa (midfielder) to complete the WAFCON 2025 Best XI lineup.

Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu was named the best coach of the competition by CAF.