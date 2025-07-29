  • Tuesday, 29th July, 2025

Senate Recess Confirms Full Suspension Period for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Featured | 1 hour ago

Chioma Dike

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary until September 23, 2025, effectively ensuring that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will serve out her full six-month suspension.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, following accusations of insubordination after she objected to a seat reassignment during a February 20 plenary. The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, later found her guilty and recommended the penalty. Her suspension was originally due to end on September 6, but with the Senate now on recess, she will remain out of plenary sessions until after the break.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, while announcing the recess on Thursday, stated that the adjournment aligns with the legislative calendar, and that Committee work will continue during the break.

