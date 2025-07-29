REA Strikes Deal with NCoS to Enhance Security Infrastructure in Prisons Nationwide

•Signs MoUs with several Rescos on provision of clean energy

•Says over 160mw of green solar deployed to 1,650 communities

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the federal government’s agency responsible for expanding access to electricity in rural and underserved communities, yesterday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on clean energy with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) to enhance security infrastructure, vocational rehabilitation and operational efficiency in their facilities nationwide.

Besides, the REA struck various deals with 15 other organisations in a bid to scale up the provision of renewable energy to various Nigerian organisations and far-flung communities in the country.

Aside from the deal with the NCoS, other organisations and private firms included: African Energy Council; Nigerian Incentives-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL); Green Energy Mission Africa; Energy Grid Solution Limited and Barton Heyman Limited.

Besides, the list of Renewable Energy Companies (Rescos) were: Grey Sak Ltd; COOD CRL; PVG Solar; Auxano; Tranos; Esodora Ltd; Suntisolar as well as JRB Solar and SEPLAT Energy.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of the REA, Abba Aliyu, noted that the organisation has continued to blaze the trail in terms of enforcement of MoUs, noting that through a previous deal with the Police Trust Fund (PTF), it was able to catalyse the emergence of smart police stations in several parts of Nigeria.

With Huawei, a Chinese top-tier manufacturer of renewable energy equipment, he noted that the agreement led to the deployment of a first-of-its-kind renewable testing and simulation centre in Nigeria.

“I’m happy to state that we have catalysed the private funding, debt funding for the Rescos to the tune of N100 billion provided by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for financing the deployment of renewable energy across the country.

“We also have catalysed the funding of $20 million by International Finance Corporation (IFC) as a concessional debt financing for the Rescos, which as of today, four of our Rescos have accessed that funding. Through that MoU also, we were able to design and commence the first-of-its-kind Resco Next-Gen programme,” Aliyu stated.

As of today, he stated that the REA has signed with 13 sub-national governments, catalysing the deployment of about 200 mini-grids that are currently being constructed in the states.

While thanking the Controller General of the NCoS for his proactive approach, Aliyu assured that in the next round of deployment of mini-grids, the correctional services would include the organisation to make life easier for inmates.

Earlier, in his remarks the REA Executive Director, Technical Services, Umar Umar, noted that currently the REA is implementing projects across all the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, with over 160 megawatts of green solar capacity deployed, electrifying over 1,650 communities and powering over 1,000 health care centres and connecting more than 6 million Nigerians.

“With the Nigerian Correctional Service, we are introducing clean energy solutions to enhance security infrastructure, vocational rehabilitation and operational efficiency in correctional facilities,” he added.

These partnerships, he said, also support the government of Nigeria’s ambitious energy transition plan, which targets achieving net zero emissions by 2060 and universal energy access by 2030.

In his remarks, the Controller General of the NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, described the agreement as a transformative step toward inclusion and reintegration in the service.

He said: “We are not just signing an MoU today. We are leveraging a collaboration that will provide renewable energy, support rehabilitation, and enhance vocational training within our facilities.”

According to him, the initiative represented a second chance for thousands of inmates, many of whom are often forgotten in national development planning, a number he put at about 81,000.

“Over 81,000 of my sons and daughters are in incarceration in a community that is often forgotten when the larger society is making progress. Today, we are not just empowering infrastructure, we are empowering lives,” the NCoS boss said.

He lauded REA for extending energy access to correctional institutions, declaring that the news of the initiative had already sparked hope among inmates, particularly in anticipation of educational and empowerment opportunities after their release.

In his remarks, the NIRSAL Plc Chief Executive, Sa’ad Hamidu, stated that the rural economy remains important to the growth of the country, describing the collaboration as a milestone, especially in the area of agricultural empowerment and productivity.