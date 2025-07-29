  • Tuesday, 29th July, 2025

Peter Obi: President Using Misleading Statistics to Conceal Economic Hardship

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of presenting inaccurate statistics to obscure the country’s worsening economic situation.

In a post on X, Obi said Tinubu, as candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last presidential election, once ridiculed his emphasis on data when discussing governance.

Obi stated, “In November 2022, while campaigning in Delta State, Tinubu said he was ashamed to call my name and mocked me, saying, ‘Na statistics we go chop? All I want is to put food on the table of Nigerians.’

“Now, two years into his four-year tenure, Nigeria is ranked among the hungriest nations in the world, with millions unsure of where their next meal will come from.”

 Obi accused the president of relying on “false data” to misrepresent the true state of the economy.

He said, “President Tinubu is now overfeeding Nigerians with wrong statistics — from unemployment figures to inflation rates and now GDP rebasing — all to paint a rosy picture of our deteriorating economic and household conditions.”

Obi stressed that effective leadership must be anchored on truth, vision, and integrity, stating, “Governance is not rocket science. It is not a gamble. It requires sincerity of purpose, character, competence, capacity and compassion.”

