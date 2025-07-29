Niger LG Boss Suspended over Request for Autonomy Enforcement

Laleye Dipo in Minna

One week after dragging the Niger State Government to court over the tenure and funding of local government, the Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Aminu Ladan, has been suspended from office.

Ladan had dragged the state government and four others before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment on funding and tenure of local governments.

The matter came up for mention last Friday and was sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for assignment to a vacation Judge.

Ten out of 11 councillors in the local government council yesterday signed the suspension letter which was released to the media in Minna, the state capital.

Only the majority leader, Mr. Ibrahim Isah Gommna from Minna South ward, did not sign the suspension letter.

The chairman was accused of among others gross misconducts and mismanagement of councils resources, failure to present to the legislative council the statement of income and expenditure of the council as provided by the law.

In addition, he was said to have violated laid down protocols for the sale of land in the local government area as well illegal award of contracts, incompetence, and non-adherence to the rule of law.

The nine-point allegations against Aminu Ladan also include his failure to set up the Finance and General Purposes Committee as provided by law, as well as gross incompetence.

THISDAY learnt that the decision of the councillors has been sent to the state House of assembly.

Efforts to reach Ladan was abortive as all his cell phones were switched off.

Also, his legal team declined to comment on the latest development opting to only say that the counsel were meeting on the issue and will release a statement shortly.