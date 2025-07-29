NGML Signs Agreement with Firm for Developmemt of CNG Plant in Kogi

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Zuid Energies Limited for the development of a 6MMSCFD capacity Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant and a 40MMSCFD LNG facility in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

NGML said the agreement was part of its strategic drive to expand gas marketing and distribution across Nigeria.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Mobility-CNG Stakeholders Workshop held in Abuja on Friday.

The group in a press statement said: “The agreement demonstrates NGML’s commitment to leveraging private sector partnerships to deliver innovative Virtual Pipeline Solutions that enable efficient gas supply to off-grid and underserved areas.”

The workshop brought together key players and regulators in the downstream value chain, including the leadership of NGML and Zuid Energies Limited, who represented their firms in signing the joint venture agreement.

The theme of the workshop was; Deepening Industry Alignment for a Sustainable Mobility-CNG Sub-Sector.

Participants said the aim was to deepen industry alignment, discuss commercial opportunities, and present solutions related to the Presidential CNG Initiative.