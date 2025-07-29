MFM  Rewards Blind Students for  Academic Excellence in Abuja

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM) International Headquarters Annex Wuye, presented the Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya Award of Excellence to the best graduating students of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) School for the Blind , Jabi, Abuja.

Through its ‘We Care Ministry’ MFM has intensified its humanitarian initiative by rewarding the overall best graduating student of school, Mr. Godwin Lazarus, with a brand new Laptop.

Cash gifts of N100,000 and N50,000 went to second best student, Miss Aishat Isah and Master third best, Master Alfred Yahaya, respectively.

Also, all the graduates were given digital walking aids with censor.

Presenting the awards on behalf of the General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, the Senior Regional Overseer (SRO) , Pastor Edwin Etomi, said that the church was fulfilling God’s mandate in accordance with James 1:27, which enjoined believers to give to the needy, put smiles on their faces, ameliorate their sufferings as well as shine the Light of Jesus Christ to the world.

He said: “Daniel Kolawole Olukoya’s’ Award for the best graduating students is to show the passion and love the General Overseer of MFM, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya and his wife,Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Elizabeth have for academic excellence, apart from different awards scholarships and contributions the GO, his wife, and the church MFM make in the area education which, have created opportunities for many young individuals to achieve their dreams and contribute meaningfully to the society.”

Etomi explained that utmost to the heart of Dr. Olukoya is welfare programmes designed to provide relief to underprivileged communities, the needy, orphans, the motherless, widows within and outside the church irrespective of their religious affiliations or tribe. That was why Dr. Olukoya was honoured among the 100 most reputable Africans for his philanthropist and for shaping the future of the continent with his unwavering commitment to progress and innovation, amongst several awards for his commitment to community development

He said: “ As you can see, by God’s Grace here today at the FCT School for the Blind, we have presented ‘Dr. Daniel Olukoya ‘s award of Excellence ‘ to best graduating students . We gave laptop to the best graduating student, Master Godwin Lazarus, and cash gifts to the second and third best, Aisha and Alfred respectively.

“We also gave all the graduating students walking Sticks with Censor to aid their safety and movement.

“The aim is to win souls for Jesus Christ and to put smiles on people’s faces especially the needy.

“The Joy of our Father and Mother in the Lord is to see that others are happy apart from winning souls for Christ.

“He has instructed us all to follow suit. And it will interest you to know that our Father in the Lord , a philanthropist, is a generous advocate for academic excellence.”

Speaking on the gesture, the leader of “ We care Ministry “ MFM Wuye, Sister Joy Uno and her assistant Bro. Collins Nwachukwu said: We care Ministry,’ a vision of the GO is a group in the church with the aim to Evangelise and ensure that every ‘needy’ (as stated in Mathew 25:34-40) is cared for .

They explained that the group has by God’s Grace embarked on several social and community development programmes such as Food Evangelism (feeding inmates in correctional homes, Police stations among others.).

The ‘ We care Ministry ‘ has been taking care of the neglected, abandoned, orphans and needy in the society, assisting the repentant souls from the correctional centres upon their release .

Helping the physically challenged in the society to a decent living. Organising regular outreach programmes that will bring message of salvation, repentance, deliverance ,and restoration in Jesus Christ to the needy.

In appreciation, the Head Teacher, Hafsat Umar Isah, thanked the MFM for being a friend to the school. Parents and beneficiaries thanked MFM Church for their show of love and kindness.