Lagos APC Members Storm Assembly Complex, Call for Removal of Chairman

Segun James

Barely two weeks after the Lagos State Local Government election, scores of the members of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progessives Congress (APC) yesterday stormed the State House of Assembly Complex, calling for the removal of the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi over the handling of the election.

The aggrieved members drawn from all local government areas of the state, demanded that ‘Ojelabi Must Go’ and ‘We Want Fresh Leadership,’ for the party.

The protest drew a significant security presence, with police officers stationed around the Assembly Complex to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Speaking with journalists, leader of protesters, Falae Segun, said members are not happy with the management of the affairs of the party in Lagos State.

He added Ojelabi and his team should take an honourable exit and allow the party to breathe in Lagos State.

He said: “We are exercising our democratic rights to be heard as guaranteed by the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our party in the state has been under rudderless leadership since Pastor Ojelabi took over in 2021. “Party members have been pushed to the limits after condoning his excesses, engaged him to work for the larger interest of the party, prayed for him and even reported him to the leaders.

“However, this lack of vision and integrity is rubbing off adversely on the management of the political party in the state.

“The longest point of his political chicanery was the mismanagement of the 2025 Local Government elections throughout the 57 local government and local council development areas where he assembled the notoriously biased team to conduct the worst primary election in the history of our progressive party in Lagos State.

“Since 1998, His Excellency Abiodun Ogunleye, Otunba Henry Ajomale and Alhaji Babatunde Balogun ran a very inclusive and successful progressive party with all members interests at the heart of their respective administrations and enhanced electoral fortunes of our party.

“For the first time since the advent of the Fourth Republic, the Ojelabi-led party lost Lagos State to the opposition in 2023.

“This electoral disaster was followed by a shabby performance in the recently concluded local government elections.

“As if that was not enough, Ojelabi, Faleke and their parochial, narrow-minded and self-centred team are planning to further polarise the party with one-side composition of the local government executives to further entrenched their winner-takes-all agenda and positioning for 2027 electoral contests.

“The members of the party are not happy. We are tired with his selfish leadership and the plot of his team to derail from the progressive ideals championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are using this medium to reiterate our loyalty to the party and our continuous strong support for the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda.

“Our prayer to the illustrious leaders of our party is to ask Pastor Ojelabi to leave the party now to avoid another imminent disaster in our party administration.

“And to allow those with constitutional responsibilities to diligently discharge their duties without external influences of certain actors with selfish interests.”

A member of the House, Hon. Bonu Solomon from Badagry constituency I, who came to address the aggrieved members appealed for calm.

He thereafter got copies of their petition, saying members of the parliament would look into their demands.

But the spokesman for the party, Mogaji Seye Oladejo while acknowledging right of the protesters, denied any allegation to impose nomination on any local government.

He said: “Peaceful protests are a legitimate feature of civic engagement, and we commend those who have conducted themselves calmly and orderly.

“We wish to reassure that the selection of cabinet members for the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas will follow the laid down rules and the internal party guidelines and the proposition by local leadership of the party after due consultations.

“The party hereby vehemently denies any allegation to impose nomination on any local government.

“We want to advise interested members to approach their local leadership who are the custodians of the powers to nominate.

“We remain committed to constructive dialogue to review concerns and disputes to ensure fair outcomes in line with party values.

“We appeal for constructive participation and plead with the protesters to channel their concerns through official party organs. Our structures exist precisely to address dissent, evaluate claims, and foster unity.

“APC remains confident in its capacity to resolve internal issues without external escalation.

“Our ultimate goal is stability within both the party and the state governance structure.

“We trust our leadership at various levels to follow the guidelines and endeavor to be fair to all and sundry.”