H1 2025: Transcorp Power Posts N205.8bn Revenue, Declares N11.25bn Interim Dividend

Kayode Tokede

Transcorp Power Plc, one of the power subsidiaries of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year (H1) ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating a robust growth and rewarding shareholders with interim dividend payout.

The power generating company declared N205.8 billion revenue in H1 2025, up by 52 per cent from N135.4billion in H1 2024.

The 52 per cent increase in revenue was primarily driven by N150.8 billion energy delivered in H1 2025, a growth of 31 per cent from N93.37billion reported in H1 2024, and capacity charge of N54.99billion in H1 2025, about 31 per cent increase over N42.07billion reported in H1 2024.

For the H1 2025 under review, the company declared N58.7 billion profit before tax, about 15 per cent increase over N51 billion declared in H1 2024, while profit after tax stood at N44.05 billion in H1 2025, representing an increase of 20 per cent from N36.8 billion reported in H1 2024.

The H1 2025 performance was driven by enhanced generation capacity and improved operational efficiency, a reflection of Transcorp Power’s continued investment in infrastructure and service delivery.

Consistent with its commitment to delivering shareholder value, the company is rewarding shareholders with an interim dividend of N11.25billion, equivalent to N1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

The performance highlights Transcorp Powers’s ability to maintain profitability, despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility, supported by effective pricing strategies and cost management, as well as the Company’s commitment to delivering significant returns to shareholders, with the enhanced dividend.

Commenting on the results, the Chairman Transcorp Power, Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 highlights our disciplined cost management, efficient operations, and resilience despite economic headwinds. This solid foundation continues to strengthen investor confidence in our long-term value and growth potential.”

Also commenting on the performance, the Managing Director/CEO Transcorp Power, Peter Ikenga, said: “Our H1 2025 performance reflects the gains from the continued investment in our plant. We increased generation by 100MW, compared with the same period last year, and we remain committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders and the country at large. Transcorp Power is confident in sustaining its growth momentum into the second half of 2025, as we fulfill our mission to power Nigeria and Africa.”