FRSC Accused of Mounting Roadblocks  to Delay Christian Worshippers in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Worshippers in part of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory have complained about their harassment while observing their right to worship.

The worshippers, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, complained that some operatives of the Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corp have continually harassed Christian worshippers at the Dutse, Kubwa axis of Abuja.

They alleged that the operatives mount a road block between 8.00a.m and 10.00a.m when worshippers are in a rush to attend the early morning church services. They complained that the FRSC officials force car owners to park for checking thereby causing avoidable delays and lateness to services on Sundays.

They equally alleged that repeated appeals to the FRSC officials about the weekly harassment of worshippers on Sundays have been ignored.

When our correspondent went to the area to verify the veracity of the allegation, it was observed that motorists were stopped for what seems a routine check.

When our correspondent told one of the FRSC officials that the checking of documents at the Dutse Market could make some worshippers late for service and that the check could have been at other times, he was told not to get involved in our an officer of the law decide to perform his duty.

One of the officers, said: “You can wake up early. Wake up by 6.00a.m and go to your church if you don’t want your vehicle to be checked.”

When he was asked how he would take it if he was to be delayed by Christian operatives on Friday while rushing for Jummat Service, the officer got annoyed and told the correspondent to back off, stating that “what authority have you gotten to query me.”

Few months ago, when one of our correspondents contacted the National Spokesman of the FRSC, Mr. Bisi Adeniyi, to ask why a road block was mounted in an area not known as a flash point for accidents but to harass worshippers, he said the issue would be looked into.

A top official of the FRSC said that the matter was discussed in their meeting but wondered why the operatives returned after some days.