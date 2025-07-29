EndSARS: Court Awards Damages Against Police for Violating Protesters’ Rights

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that Police Officers violated the rights of peaceful Protesters during a memorial event on October 20, 2024, and must pay N10 million in compensation. The Judge, M. Kakaki, said the Protesters were harassed without cause, even though they were peacefully remembering victims of the #EndSARS protests. The ruling was a strong message, that Police must follow the law and respect people’s rights.

The Protesters had gathered at the Lekki Tollgate, to mark the fourth anniversary of the 2020 #EndSARS shootings. But, instead of letting them express themselves, Police Officers fired tear gas, used live bullets, and forcefully broke up the event. Several people were injured, and later arrested. Some were allegedly beaten and held for hours, without being charged or allowed to contact anyone.

In court, the Judge said the people had a right to peaceful protest under Nigeria’s Constitution. He also said an earlier court ruling that limited protests to certain parks in Lagos, didn’t apply to the October event. That meant the Police had no legal reason to arrest them. He added that when people’s rights are abused, courts have the power to order compensation, even if the victims didn’t ask for money.

The people who brought the case, include 22 individuals and three human rights groups. They said they were badly treated by Police during the protest. One man said Officers kicked him in the groin. A woman said she was groped, and another Protester said she was hit with a tear gas canister and then dragged, despite bleeding. The court found these claims, credible and serious.

The Applicants’ Lawyer, Joseph Opute, argued that the actions of the Police broke several parts of the Constitution, including rights to dignity and freedom of movement. The court agreed, and told the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos Police Commissioner to pay the N10 million in damages together. The Judge also rejected Lagos State’s argument that the protest was illegal, because of the earlier court order.

Human rights activists, welcomed the ruling. Lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, called it a win for democracy and freedom of expression. He warned against Government attempts to control where and when people can protest, comparing it to life under dictatorship. One of the Protesters, Mr Soweto, said the judgement gives hope to activists and shows that the fight for justice is not in vain.

The #EndSARS movement, began in 2020 as a protest against police brutality. Although the Government disbanded SARS, the protest continued after the Lekki Tollgate shooting, which many consider a massacre. Since then, the Government has often used force to stop anniversary events. This court ruling could be a turning point, in defending Nigerians’ right to speak up and demand justice.