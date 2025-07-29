Ekong, Iwobi, Lookman, Three Other Eagles Splash N24m on Falcons 

Six Super Eagles players have donated a combined total sum of N24 million to the Super Falcons following their record-extending win at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final last Saturday in Rabat, Morocco.

The gesture was announced on Monday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a media release that praised the players’ initiative and unity across Nigeria’s senior national teams.

The donors include; William Troost-Ekong (team captain), Olaoluwa Aina, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

The Super Eagles stars made personal contributions in honour of the Super Falcons’ stunning 3–2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco in the WAFCON final on Saturday — a win that earned Nigeria a record-extending 10th continental title.

The contribution adds to the growing list of accolades and recognitions showered on the women’s team for their historic performance, which has reignited national enthusiasm for women’s football.

Earlier yesterday, the players were handed 100,000USD each in addition to N10million each by the 36 states governors. They were also conferred with National Honours (OON) in addition to a three bedroom house by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a Presidential reception at the Villa. The 11-team officials were also each rewarded with 50,000 USD and houses in addition to national Honours.