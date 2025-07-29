CDS: 120,000 Insurgents Surrender to Troops, 3,000 Killed in Two Years

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said that no fewer than 120,000 insurgents have surrendered to troops and 3,000 others were killed in two years.

General Musa also announced the recovery of over 2,300 arms and 72,000 rounds of ammunition across theatres of operation in the North.

Speaking at a two-day interactive session on Government–Citizens Engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna Tuesday, Musa further revealed that more than 2,000 kidnapped victims were rescued within the same period.

A statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the Defence Chief also restated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to restoring peace and enhancing security in northern Nigeria.

Musa also highlighted his key achievements since assuming office in 2023, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s strategic security directives.

Among the major successes, he said, were the establishment of the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre in Abuja and the creation of a dedicated Department of Training at Defence Headquarters, both of which have strengthened joint operations and personnel preparedness.

The CDS also noted the graduation of over 800 Special Forces operatives, with hundreds more undergoing training in Jaji and Nasarawa, tailored to address asymmetric threats in the north, as parts of these achievements.

He emphasised the restructuring of operations in the North-west into Operation Fansan Yamma, a unified joint task force, along with the establishment of Defence Special Forces Brigades in Kaduna and Niger States, and additional sectors under Operations Hadin Kai.

The expansion of Forward Operating Bases and deployment of high-readiness units were also cited as critical moves in regaining control of volatile areas.

Beyond combat efforts, the CDS highlighted peacebuilding measures such as community sports competitions, reorientation campaigns, and strategic engagement with traditional leaders, governors and civil society.

He said these initiatives have helped foster trust and supported the return of displaced persons to their communities.

He further disclosed the Armed Forces’ contribution to economic empowerment through the establishment of ranches, schools, and ICT-based training centres, especially in the North-east and North-west, while aligning with the Federal Government’s local content policy.

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), AFIT and other local defence manufacturers were also acknowledged for their growing role in military logistics and innovation.