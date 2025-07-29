AFRIMA Names New Jury Members

Ahead of its upcoming 2025 Adjudication Process, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in partnership with the African Union, has appointed new music experts to join its International Jury panel. This was revealed in a statement by the organisers.

The three new jury members are Marwane Fachane, who represents Morocco (Northern Africa), Asma Lucy Ilado from Kenya (Eastern Africa), and Messie Mboukou from Congo Brazzaville (Central Africa). The organisers say that their appointment is in line with the operational model of the Jury structure as part of its effort to ensure that the judging process remains professional, fair, and reflects Africa’s rich cultural diversity.

Bringing decades of combined experience in music, culture, and youth development, the trio joins the 14-member AFRIMA jury tasked with selecting the continent’s most outstanding music talents.

Fachane, Executive Director of the Hiba Foundation, leads the people and strategy at one of Morocco’s top creative and cultural organisations. The Foundation supports young people in the creative industry and helps them build careers in music, film, and other art forms. Speaking about his new role, Fachane said, “I’m honoured to be part of AFRIMA’s jury. This platform is key to celebrating African talent and showing the world what our continent can offer.” He also noted that African creativity is growing fast and deserves to be supported and promoted on global platforms.

Young and vibrant, Mboukou is a well-known executive in music communication, events, and digital media, and has supported several African artists in the diaspora and on the continent through his France-based consulting agency. He has also helped organise over 1,000 events around the world.

“It’s a privilege to be part of AFRIMA. I believe Africa’s greatest wealth is in its youth and culture. If we support young talent and work together, the future will be even brighter.” He promised to contribute to a fair judging process that strengthens the beauty of African music.

Ilado, a respected journalist and cultural development consultant, also labels herself as a culture advocate. In her remarks upon her appointment, Ilado paid glowing tributes to former AFRIMA Juror and fellow Kenyan, the legendary producer Tabu Osusa. She also paid tributes to the late Ghanaian Music Executive, Rab Bakari, who served on the AFRIMA Jury (2014-2016). Ilado stated she was looking forward excitedly to discovering new voices and talents across the continent during the Adjudication Process. It is her belief that “although African music is full of energy and promise, more investment is still needed in key areas like distribution, production, training, and rights protection.”

“Platforms like AFRIMA are important, not just for recognising excellence, but for building bridges between regions and helping the industry grow stronger,” she said.

Welcoming the newly onboarded Jurors, Adenrele Niyi, Chief Experience Officer of AFRIMA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lucy, Marwane, and Messie to the AFRIMA International Jury. We’ve already started on a warm and respectful note, and I’m optimistic about the energy and depth they’ll bring to the team. Each of them is a respected music professional with solid experience in their respective regions, and their inclusion this year adds a refreshing layer of perspective to our already diverse and highly skilled Jury.”

Other members of the jury include Olisa Adibua, Jury-in-Charge/Associate Producer; Vicensia Shule, African Union representative; Emil Ngumbah from Cameroon, representing Central Africa; Joett from Tanzania, representing Eastern Africa and Hossam El Gamal from Egypt, representing Northern Africa.

Others are Adam Tiran from South Africa, representing Southern Africa, Delani Makhalima from Zimbabwe, representing Southern Africa, Guy Neza from Cote d’Ivoire, representing Western Africa, Motolani Alake from Nigeria, representing Western Africa and Hadja Kobele, Diaspora, representing North America.

Entry submissions will close on August 8. AFRIMA 2025 is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria from November 25-30 and will be broadcast in more than 84 countries around the world.