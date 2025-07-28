How Nigerian Independents Can Lead Africa’s Energy Future

Emmanuel Etomi

Africa is blessed with abundant energy resources – and even greater potential. As global capital, regulation, and technology reshape the energy landscape, the question for African producers isn’t whether change is coming – it’s how we can be at the forefront of that change.

For far too long, the story of Africa’s energy sector has been told from the outside in, often highlighting risks, gaps, and dependency. It’s time we changed the narrative. Because the continent’s future will not be built by aid or ideology. It will be built by local ingenuity, responsible production, and inclusive development led by African players.

Nigerian independents like FIRST E&P stand at the forefront of this shift. We are not waiting to be shaped by the transition. We are shaping our role within it – on our terms, in our context, and with a firm belief that sustainability is not a burden, but an enabler of enduring value.

From reducing emissions and gas flaring, to delivering health, education, and enterprise solutions in host communities; our approach is rooted in performance, purpose, and partnership. This article shares the philosophy, progress, and proof points that demonstrate how African independents can lead responsibly and successfully in a future that demands both.

Sustainability Begins with Purpose

At FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P), we see sustainability as the cornerstone of how we operate; an extension of our purpose, not just a compliance obligation. This viewpoint is anchored on three principles.

First, operational integrity – prioritising safety, efficiency, and trust must remain non-negotiable. Second, climate alignment is essential. Setting measurable, science-based targets and reporting transparently are now fundamental to earning long-term credibility.

Third, meaningful community investment should no longer be seen as a philanthropic afterthought but as a strategic imperative. Businesses that align their success with the well-being of their people, host communities, and the environment build deeper resilience and unlock enduring value.

When businesses align their success with the well-being of their people, communities, and the environment, they grow stronger and create value that truly lasts.

For African independents, embracing these principles early and authentically will define who thrives in the next era of energy. These are not nice-to-haves. They are becoming baseline expectations in a sector under rising scrutiny.

This moment presents both a challenge and an opportunity: to prove that growth and sustainability can and must go hand in hand.

FIRST E&P Sustainability Report

Our recently released and inaugural 2024 Sustainability Report is a milestone for FIRST E&P and a prompt for the broader industry. It reflects what’s possible when performance and purpose are pursued in tandem.

The report offers a transparent account of our environmental progress, social investments, and governance practices – grounded in data, shaped by collaboration, and guided by a long-term vision. It outlines the principles, partnerships, and priorities shaping our sustainable future, and the values that will anchor our performance along the way.

Producing Responsibly in a Changing Landscape

The energy industry is standing at a crossroads; one that calls for bold choices and thoughtful action. In 2024, investment in low-carbon energy reached a record $2.1 trillion, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year (BloombergNEF, 2025). Clean energy now attracts twice as much capital as fossil fuels.

This redirection of global capital sends a clear message: only companies with credible, actionable climate strategies will stay competitive.

At FIRST E&P, we recognise that future relevance depends not only on what we produce, but how we produce it. That’s why we’ve committed to reaching net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2045, and Scope 3 by 2060. These targets align with Nigeria’s national climate ambitions and the Paris Agreement and are guided by global best practices, including the IPCC pathways, the GHG Protocol, and the TCFD’s scenario planning framework.

A notable achievement: In 2025, the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV) achieved a 96 per cent reduction in routine gas flaring at the Anyala and Madu fields. Oil production by the JV increased by 15.8 per cent in the same period – evidence that climate action and operational efficiency are not mutually exclusive.

Collaboration: Catalyst for Scaled Impact

Sustainability is a team sport. Our strategic partnerships drive our impact. Our Joint Venture partnership and collaboration with NNPC Ltd has been instrumental in advancing environmental goals, while organisations like the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) help us protect biodiversity and natural carbon sinks. Our role in the Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings consortium, which acquired Shell’s divested assets, is a case study in responsible scaling by indigenous players.

Each of these partnerships embodies a principle we believe in deeply: that collective ambition unlocks collective value.

Beyond Compliance: Driving Human-centred Devt

At FIRST E&P, sustainability isn’t just about reducing emissions. It’s about people, about equity, opportunity, and building shared prosperity.

Our social investment strategy targets health, education, and enterprise development, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals on poverty, education, decent work, and economic growth.

We are fully compliant with our obligations under the Host Community Development Trust Fund (HCDTF), and have embedded a 40 per cent local content sourcing policy into our operations. To date, we have spent over $700 million on Nigerian contractors and contributed $246 million in royalties and taxes, reinforcing our commitment to national development.

We’ve also invested in supporting capacity development through landmark projects—such as the local fabrication of the Anyala and Madu Conductor Supported Platforms and the full EPC installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.

In our 11 host communities in Southern Ijaw and Brass LGAs – collectively referred to as KEFFESO – our impact is personal, deliberate, and inclusive. Since inception, we have operated without community disruptions, a reflection of the mutual trust built through consistent dialogue, shared value, and co-designed projects.

We’ve made notable strides in health-focused initiatives. In the first year of our three-year partnership with the Healthy Heart Foundation, we supported life-saving cardiovascular procedures for 45 individuals through a N1.5 million grant. Our annual NNPC/FIRST E&P JV Medical Outreach also mobilises healthcare professionals across sectors to deliver services in our host communities.

Our education programmes are equally impactful. We’ve upgraded six schools for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State, placed 40 children from our host communities on full scholarships at a top Lagos secondary school, and trained local teachers to use K-YAN multimedia teaching devices donated to support digital learning.

To further expand our social impact, our Impact FIRST initiative has awarded grants to 15 reputable NGOs addressing critical social issues across Nigeria.

At the core of these initiatives is a simple philosophy: success is measured not just in barrels, but in lives improved, opportunities unlocked, and futures transformed. These are not peripheral initiatives – they are embedded in our business model. Because when communities thrive, so do the projects that depend on them.

Our People, Our Strength

Our people are our most important asset. We actively create a workplace founded upon diversity, equity, and inclusion. We promote equal opportunity, career growth, and equal treatment for all. In 2024, new female hires increased by 210 per cent and new recruits under the age of 30 by 150 per cent, reflecting our commitment to gender balance and youth empowerment.

This open culture is also evident in our leadership. Two female members joined our Board of Directors this year, representing the open culture that we encourage across the organisation. We also recorded a 45 per cent lower turnover of staff across both age and gender groups compared to 2022, clear evidence of our ability to attract, retain, and grow talent in a competitive industry.

To us, success is not just quantified in barrels made, but in lives enhanced, futures changed, and communities empowered.

Africa’s Energy Future Can Be Sustainably Led

So, what does our experience tell us? That a future built on sustainability is not only possible – it’s already unfolding.

Achieving a sustainable future for African independents will require more than intent. It will demand bold action, new partnerships, and the courage to challenge conventional thinking. For too long, Africa’s energy story has been shaped from the outside in, but the future must be different.

The next chapter must be written by African voices, powered by African innovation, and grounded in the realities of our economies and communities.

At FIRST E&P, we are committed to that future. One where we lead with integrity, act with urgency, and grow with purpose.

To us at FIRST E&P, “FIRST” is more than just a name, it reflects how we think, work, and lead. And through it, we’re working to build an energy future that delivers for people, protects the planet, and drives real progress.

Emmanuel Etomi is Executive Director, Corporate Services, FIRST E&P