ON THE ECOWAS STANDBY FORCE

Nigeria should prioritise its domestic security challenges

In the effort to activate its long-envisaged military Standby Force, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recently adopted a training policy for the idea. With a projected 5,000 troops, the Standby Force is considered part of a broader security strategy to curb terrorism and cross-border crimes across the sub-region. To underscore its importance, President Bola Tinubu recently reiterated that the ECOWAS Standby Force must move from concept to operational reality. He spoke at the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja where other leaders within the sub-region endorsed the idea.

The enthusiasm for the formation and operationalisation of the 5,000-strong ECOWAS standby force is understandable, given the myriads of security challenges confronting many of the countries within the sub-region. The main objective is to enhance the security of the sub-region by supporting member states in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. The force is also expected to assist in the restoration of democratic governance in member states affected by military coups and when necessary, to provide humanitarian assistance in conflict areas, and in places affected by natural disasters. At present, ECOWAS maintains standby force in Guinea Bissau and The Gambia.

However, while the objective may be noble, the call for activation of military force at this time may be overreaching for Nigeria, particularly considering our current security situation. As the largest contributor of troops to the force, Nigeria would undoubtedly bear a significant burden of the proposed deployment. Already, the military is overstretched and deeply committed to fighting insurgency and banditry within our borders. Some recent operational setbacks have been attributed to inadequate manpower to maintain a strong presence and dominate wide areas. Therefore, deploying a substantial number of troops to the ECOWAS standby force would deplete, and divert manpower resources away from our pressing domestic security challenges where they are critically needed.

This is a luxury Nigeria cannot afford at this period. For about a decade now, the military has been operating at near maximum capacity, with troops deployed in various internal security operations in almost all the states. The military’s resources, especially weapons, vehicles, equipment and logistics, are already stretched to the limit. Any further attempt to make another significant commitment to the ECOWAS standby force would put an unbearable strain on the military, with unpleasant consequences on its ability to respond effectively to domestic security threats.

It is also noteworthy that the ECOWAS standby force would require significant funding, logistics, and other operational support. Nigeria, as the largest contributor, would likely bear a substantial portion of these costs. With the current state of the economy, and the sordid state of infrastructure in many critical sectors including health, education and transport, it is unclear whether a country that is practically borrowing to stay afloat can afford this additional financial burden without consequences. The situation has even been compounded by the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS and their regrouping under the Alliance of Sahel States. That means there are less countries from where troops could be drawn for the Standby force, or where they would be deployed to restore order.

While the idea of a regional force is commendable, we must prioritise our domestic security demands. Nigeria’s current security situation is complex, unpredictable and volatile, and we cannot afford to divert already scarce resources away from our domestic operations. At a period when many have called for the military to be adequately equipped to meet their operational engagements, there should be no external distraction. The focus should be on how to defeat the brutal insurgency and banditry that have retarded Nigeria’s growth and development for more than a decade.

We call on the federal government to reconsider its commitment to the ECOWAS standby force for now, and give priority to our domestic security challenges. We must bear in mind that a strong and stable Nigeria is essential for achieving regional security. Our charity must begin from home.