Tosin Adarabioyo: Still Torn Between Three Lions and Super Eagles

After a stellar season with Chelsea in which he helped the London Club emerge as the champions of the FIFA World Club Cup, Tosin Aderabioyo paid a visit to Nigeria for the first time in his life and one of the places he visited was the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, where he identified with youths participating in the Tosin Aderabioyo Youth Cup. In an interview with journalists, the Afro-Nigerian spoke on his international future, his feeling about Nigeria, his first season with Chelsea, among other salient issues. Kunle Adewale brings excerpts

Last season, Tosin Adarabioyo joined Chelsea from London neighbours, Fulham on a four-year deal, and it has been a successful move so far for the English-born player.

“Last season was an amazing season for me and my teammates at Chelsea. We won the Conference League, qualified for the Champions League and won the FIFA Club World Cup. All in one season. It’s just amazing,” Adarabioyo said.

On whether winning the Club World Cup would put pressure on Chelsea players with the new football season just less than a month away, the 27-year-old centre-back said, “As a Chelsea player, there is always the pressure surrounding us to succeed and win trophies, because Chelsea is a historical club with a winning character. So, any new signing joining the club now know they must work very hard to improve the club, most especially after winning the Club World Cup.

“When you sign for Chelsea, automatically you know this club is there to win everything. You go to the training ground, you see pictures of all the different trophies that have been won in the past and you automatically have that expectation and that pressure to know that this year we have to win something, we have to be the next picture on the wall to lift the trophy.”

Asked how he is preparing for the coming season, the 6ft5in defender said after a long season he really deserve a rest and part of it is coming to Nigeria and also coming to identify with the young players participating in the Tosin Aderabioyo Youth Cup going on at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup is a way of giving back and encouraging young aspiring Nigerian football players, saying the Lagos tournament was inspired by his desire to give back and connect with young footballers in his country of heritage.

On how he feels visiting his fatherland for the first time, Adarabioyo said his visit to Nigeria is a powerful reconnection with his roots, saying he felt an immediate sense of belonging upon arrival. “You automatically feel that calmness, that you’re at home,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE NEWS on Wednesday, Adarabioyo described his touchdown in Nigeria saying, “As soon as you touch down and you step off the plane, you automatically feel that calmness, that you’re at home, you breathe the air, you just feel, it felt very special.”

He continued, “It’s my first time in Nigeria, so it’s been a very nice time. Warm welcome from everybody as soon as I landed, I had a very nice welcome. I’m experiencing everything for the first time here with my family, with my two brothers, first time being in Nigeria,” he said.

After appearing for England at the age-grade level and with senior national team-Three Lions invite not forthcoming, many would have thought Aderabioyo would have decided on his international future by now.

When asked about potentially playing for the Super Eagles, he said it’s a decision he has not finally taken.

“It’s something I still think about. We’ll see in the near future, hopefully, and I’ll start to make a decision… It’s just something that has obviously been a topic for many years now since I’ve become a professional footballer. But again, like I said, we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, the latest transfer rumours suggest the centre-back’s future may be up in the air.

Apparently, Chelsea could be open to selling Tosin if they receive offers in the region of £30m. It’s worth adding that the towering defender is currently attracting interest from Newcastle United, West Ham United, Napoli, AC Milan, and Monaco.

Many Chelsea supporters on social media are disgusted with the suggestion that Tosin could be allowed to leave the club this summer.

One fan wrote: “Please Chelsea do not sell Adarabioyo! He played in two finals and helped us get Champions League football. He deserves to stay with us.

“Big mistake,” another posted.

I hope we don’t sell

— M (@maxoa123) July 23, 2025

One supporter claimed: “Uncle Tosin is a calming presence in the squad. He should stay!”

“Please don’t sell him, though the profit is crazy,” another said.

Tosin must stay!!!

— ChelseaBlue (@ChelsBlue1905) July 23, 2025

In fairness, we can understand the frustration of supporters because Tosin barely put a foot wrong during his debut season in Chelsea colours. He actually emerged as an excellent option in the heart of the defence, partnering Levi Colwill superbly well during various parts of the campaign.

It’s positive that Tosin isn’t looking to leave Chelsea, where he’s still under contract for another three years. It could get quite awkward if any suitors step up their interest and launch a bid in this transfer window, though.

Interestingly, Adarabioyo has been honoured with a special and prestigious African Illustrious Award by My Media Africa.

This recognition follows his historic achievement as the first Nigerian to win the new FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.

The ‘Award of Excellence and special recognition as the first Nigeria to win the club world cup’ symbolises what is possible when talent, discipline, and opportunity come together.

Adarabioyo was present at the Lekki office of the award organisers to receive the award in person on Wednesday and for him it was more than an accolade but a celebration of heritage, excellence, and global impact.

“I am very proud to have received this award and it will go down in history. Happy that I played a great part in winning the trophy and I will strive to do more in writing my name in Illustrious ways to attract an award like this” the former Man City defender said.

Interestingly, becoming a world champion is a remarkable milestone, and Tosin’s role in Chelsea’s victory, where he played four games and scored one goal, has secured his place in football history.

His achievement is not only personal but a moment of pride for Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole.

The Africa Illustrious Award is a revered honour bestowed upon Africans making significant contributions across the world in sports, business, innovation, leadership, technology, and arts, powered by My Media Africa, a Pan-African media company committed to promoting and celebrating the African story and excellence globally.