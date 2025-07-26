Oramah Football Club & Academy Chairman

Pledges N500,000 Per Goal to Super Falcons Players

Peter Uzoho





The Chairman of Oramah Football Club & Academy, Dr. Pat Ifeanyi Oramah has announced a special performance incentive for Nigeria’s Super Falcons ahead of the final match of the ongoing Women’s African Football Championship taking place in Morocco.

In a bold show of patriotism and support for women’s sports, Oramah has pledged the sum of 500,000 to the Super Falcons for every goal scored in the final match if the team emerges victorious.

Speaking from the Club’s headquarters in Abuja, Oramah commended the Super Falcons for their passion, discipline, and the national pride they have inspired throughout the tournament.

“These women have shown grit, unity, and an unyielding spirit of patriotism. They are not just playing football; they are writing history and lifting the hearts of millions. At Oramah Football Club & Academy, we are proud to stand with them as they aim for continental glory,” he said.

He emphasized that this pledge reflects Oramah FC & Academy’s commitment to promoting excellence, rewarding performance, and supporting the development of sports—especially women’s football—in Nigeria.

Oramah reiterated his commitment to the growth of Nigerian football, especially the advancement of women’s participation and recognition in the sport. Through Oramah Football Club & Academy, he continues to invest in the development of young talents and the promotion of sports as a vehicle for national transformation.

According to him, the academy stands united with millions of Nigerians in rooting for the Super Falcons as they head into the final showdown, with high hopes for a triumphant.