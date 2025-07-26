Okafor Explains Why She Dumped Malawi for Nigeria

Chioma Okafor has opened up on her decision to represent Nigeria instead of Malawi, citing her ambition to participate in top international competitions as the key factor.

The dual-national forward will be permanently cap-tied to Nigeria if she features in today’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final between the Super Falcons and Atlas Lionesses.

The appearance would officially confirm her allegiance to Nigeria under Fifa eligibility rules, ending any possibility of representing Malawi in the future.

Okafor, who recently recovered from a hand injury, expressed her gratitude to the Super Falcons for welcoming her warmly into the team.

“Since the first day I stepped in camp, they have been so welcoming. All the girls, so much like I have 23 other sisters here, are always taking and looking out for me. I thank them so much for welcoming me,” she said in an interview with Ademola Victor TV.

Born to a Nigerian father and Malawian mother, Okafor revealed that the decision to switch allegiance was not easy but was necessary for her career growth.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. I took a lot of time as well, a couple of years thinking about it and I just felt like it is time for me to not make the easy decision that I always tend to make,” she stated.

Okafor emphasized that playing with top talents and gaining global exposure influenced her choice.

“And I knew that with what I want to do with my career, I needed the exposure, I needed to play with players that are better than myself,” Okafor said.

“I just want to be in an environment that was very competitive and that looked more appearing on the Nigerian side given that they attend more international competitions.

“With time Malawi will get there but time is always ticking. I can’t just keep on waiting, I had to take the opportunity.”

Addressing claims that her parents influenced her decision, Okafor dismissed the speculation and stressed that the choice was entirely hers.

“None of my parents influenced the decision. The decision was down to myself and I am so thankful that my parents understood how heavy the decision was and they left that to myself,” she noted.

“It is sad to see how people in social media were bashing them that one person made the decision for me but it was all my decision and I take full responsibility for the decision.”

Okafor hopes to play a pivotal role in helping Nigeria secure victory in the final against hosts Morocco.