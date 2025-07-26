MTN Celebrates Grassroots Football as Curtain Falls on Eko International Cup 2025 with Ikorodu City’s Triumph

The 2025 edition of the Eko International Cup came to a thrilling close on Sunday, July 20th 2025, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium), as fans witnessed an action-packed finale that brought the tournament to a memorable end.

The grand finale kicked off with the third-place match between Rivers United and Remo Stars. Rivers United came out strong, securing a 3-0 victory to claim the bronze medal in a dominant performance that thrilled their supporters.

But the highlight of the evening was the much-anticipated final match between Ikorodu FC and Smart City FC. In a stunning start, Ikorodu FC scored the winning goal less than one minute into the game, just 31 seconds after kickoff. The early goal set the tone for a fiercely competitive encounter, with both teams giving their all in a bid for the title. Despite several attempts from Smart City FC, Ikorodu FC held their ground to emerge as champions of the 2025 tournament.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with an enthusiastic crowd turning out in large numbers to support their teams. A live band featuring drummers and saxophonists kept the energy up throughout the match, while a DJ lifted the mood during halftime and pre-game intervals with lively music.

As with the opening ceremony, security remained a top priority. Uniformed officers were stationed at every entry point and throughout the venue, ensuring a safe and well-coordinated experience for all.

The event was attended by top dignitaries, including representatives of the Lagos State Government, senior sports officials, club executives, MTN Staff, and corporate executives. Among those present were Ben Akabueze, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation; Hon. Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation; Damilare Orimoloye, Senior Special Assistant on Sports to the Lagos State Governor; Sola Aiyepeku, Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission; and Lekan Salami, Chairman of Shooting Stars.

Throughout the tournament, MTN’s presence reinforced its commitment to grassroots football and youth development. From branded activations to fan engagement zones at the stadium, the brand played a key role in amplifying the tournament experience for attendees.

With eight days of competitive football, passionate fans, and standout performances, the Eko International Cup 2025 has officially come to an end, leaving behind a legacy of sportsmanship, community spirit, and a celebration of Nigeria’s football talent.