Martins Ogbebor: My Focus is on Inspiring Young Filmmakers, Actors

Emerging onto the Nollywood scene in 2016, actor and producer Martins Ogbebor, popularly known as Martini, has steadily built a reputation as a versatile and committed talent in the industry. Over the years, he has featured in dozens of films, many of which have enjoyed wide visibility across cinemas, major streaming platforms, and other distribution channels. Martini’s growing body of work reflects both his passion for storytelling and his dedication to elevating the Nigerian film industry on a global scale. He speaks to Tosin Clegg about his career, visions, and more.

What’s your take on the evolution of storytelling in Nigerian cinema today?

Over the past decade, Nollywood has experienced a significant evolution, moving beyond its earlier limitations to embrace more sophisticated storytelling and cinematic techniques. The industry has witnessed a surge in high-quality productions, with better scripts, advanced technology, and more polished visuals and sound. Filmmakers are now exploring deeper narratives that reflect the complexities of Nigerian life today and the contrast of culture before and now. This transformation has not only elevated the standard of local content but has also opened doors to international recognition, with Nollywood films now streaming globally and gaining acclaim at major film festivals.

How long have you been in the industry, and what’s the count on the number of movies you have been featured in?

I’ve been actively working in the movie industry since 2016, steadily building my career and honing my craft over the years. During this time, I’ve had the privilege of featuring in numerous film projects across various genres, each one contributing to my growth as an actor. From supporting roles to more prominent appearances, every experience has shaped my journey, allowing me to evolve, connect with diverse audiences, and continuously challenge myself creatively.

How do you prepare for a role, especially emotionally demanding ones?

To prepare for a role, I take time to deeply immerse myself in the character’s world long before the cameras start rolling. This process involves studying the script thoroughly, understanding the character’s background, motivations, and emotional journey. I often reflect on real-life experiences or observe people with similar traits to draw authentic connections. By doing this, I’m able to step into the character’s shoes and deliver a performance that feels honest, layered, and believable. It’s about becoming the character, not just acting it.

What kind of roles or genres are you most excited to explore in the future?

Despite having played similar roles before, I’m eager to explore the depths of emotional abuse in a more significant project. I envision portraying a man grappling with profound emotional abuse, a departure from the typical ‘husband beating wife’ scenario. I believe this role would allow me to express myself in a new and impactful way.

Which directors, actors, or producers would you love to work with and why?

There are several directors, actors, and producers I would love to collaborate with because of their profound impact on the Nigerian film industry. Such as the legendary Lancelot Oduwa, Kunle Afolayan, Tunde Kelani, Kayode Kasunmu, Mo Abudu, Kemi Adetiba and Biodun Steven. As regards actors I admire the excellence of key players such as Ramsey Noah, RMD, Tobi Bakre, Maurice Sam, Lere Piamo, Jide Kosoko and a host of others. These individuals are not only accomplished in their respective fields of storytelling, but also possess a remarkable vision for the creative possibilities within the movie industry making them role models to admire.

How do you stay grounded with growing visibility and public expectations?

For me, it’s about staying connected to the people and things that were important to me before any of this happened. I make a conscious effort to spend time with my family and close friends who keep it real with me. They remind me where I came from and what truly matters.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind as you grow in the industry?

I hope to inspire young filmmakers and actors, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds, to pursue their dreams and tell their stories. I want to show them that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. And I also want to be known for creating films that tackle important social issues, spark conversations, and make a positive impact on the world. I want my work to be more than just entertainment, I want it to make a difference.