Kwankwaso Receives Massive APC Defectors in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election has welcomed a massive influx of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the NNPP fold in Kano State.

In a post on his official X handle yesterday, Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, shared that the gathering was hosted at his residence in Kano.

According to him, the NNPP’s growing popularity and effective leadership style in Kano are a major attraction for new members, making it easier for others to follow suit and join the party.

“Yesterday was a momentous occasion, as I received thousands of defectors from the APC into the NNPP,” he stated.

“Speaking during the event at my residence in Kano, I welcomed the new members into our party and I promised them equitable treatment and cooperation.

“The distinguished leadership style in Kano and our political leadership keep attracting more people into our fold, and I encourage those considering joining to do so without any hesitation.”

It would be recalled that Kwankwaso had also received no fewer than 1,230 former supporters of APC to the party.

The defectors, who hailed from Albasu and Sumaila local government areas in the Kano South Senatorial District, were previously aligned with the Waraka political group of Senator Kawu Sumaila.

While addressing the gathering, Kwankwaso reiterated his long-standing commitment to issue-based politics, which he said distinguishes the NNPP from others.

“I am always happy to receive people who believe in our movement, not because of financial incentives, but because of our collective vision for a better Nigeria. This is politics of ideology, not politics of the highest bidder.”

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Jamilu Zamba and Maryam Romo reaffirmed their loyalty to the NNPP and praised Senator Kwankwaso’s leadership style.

They stated that their decision to rejoin the party was informed by Kwankwaso’s integrity, consistency, and his unwavering commitment to grassroots development.