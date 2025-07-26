Jetour X70 Plus: SUV With Extra Safety, Comfort Features

Bennett Oghifo

The Jetour X70 Plus is one Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), recently launched into the market by Jetour Nigeria, that is loaded with plus, plus features to deliver comfort and power to the driver and passengers.

It is not just another SUV on the road as it comes with mouth-watering features that are not common among its peers both in the local and international markets. It is therefore no surprise that the X70 Plus is the fastest selling globally, of all the models in the Jetour range of vehicles.

It incorporates all you will find in the regular Jetour X70 and goes an extra mile to offer other salient features you can only find in top SUVs.

The Jetour X70 Plus is loaded with a Driver and Passenger, Seat and Curtain Airbag, Vehicle Stability Control System, Hill-Start and Hill-Decent Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake and an Auto Hold System.

Surrounded by a 360° Camera (2D/3D) Panoramic Parking, parking is made smoother by the Front and Rear Parking Sensors. It also has an Auto Lockout System and an Automatic Door Lock.

Its ground clearance is remarkably outstanding with a 20-inch rim tyre, that also facilitates better ground grip irrespective of the terrain.

The Jetour X70 Plus also features sophisticated systems like the Electronic Gear Shifting System, Transmission Gear and Smart Entry and Push Start button.

Driving the Jetour X70 Plus offers you options to select from the Eco, Sport or Normal drive modes, even as the Cruise Control is at your demand.

The SUV comes with a 10.23-inch LCD Touch Screen, Phone Mirroring, Bluetooth and Wireless Charger.

Also available in this much sought after SUV are the Panoramic Roof, Digital Touchscreen Air conditioner with Auto Rear Vent, and Air Purification function. It comes with 8 Speakers.

The Outside Rear View Mirror is electric and can be automatically folded and heated to defog the mirror for better viewing even when driving in the rain.

For improved comfort and convenience for driver and passenger, it comes with Power Seats, Seat Heater and Ventilation.

With the Led Fog Lamp and led headlamps, safety is enhanced while driving the Jetour X70 Plus during rainy seasons or hazy conditions.

The rear trunk can be automatically opened making it more convenient when you set out for shopping, on a picnic or during holidays.

The Jetour X 70 Plus, which comes as a 7-Seater, is powered by a 1.5 or 1.6 litre Turbo engine, with 4 cylinder and 16-Valve DVVT.

It also comes with an impressive output of 145kW Output and 290Nm Torque.

Equipped with a Dual Clutch Auto Transmission system, its dimensions of 4749mm in length, 1900mm in width and 1720mm in height, is one of the best in the industry.

Jetour Nigeria says it is offering the vehicle with solid after-sales services, genuine spare parts and dedicated technical back-up.