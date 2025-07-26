Human Manager to Deliberate on Future of Work at ICTEL Expo





As Africa braces up for a digital future, the need to explore technology tools for holistic growth and to elevate workplace to be more responsive, secured, and people-centered has become imperative.

In light of this, technology players and key stakeholders, including HumanManager Limited are set to come together at the 11th ICTEL expo to deliberate on shaping the digital future and Africa’s digital ecosystem.



The expo put together by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will be spotlighting trends and innovation driving the continent’s development under the theme: ‘Leveraging Technology for Innovation and Development in Africa’.

HumanManager’s participation is expected to underscore the transformative power of technology in work environment.

The organization will be showcasing its suite of digital workforce solutions, while delivering a keynote presentation on the main stage, offering insights on how technology can redefine employee experience and institutional resilience across the continent.



Speaking, Managing Director of HumanManager Limited, Mr. Udo Ngele stated that technology in workplace has moved swiftly from mere automation to enabling trust, insight, and empowerment at scale.

“We are engineering not just systems, but platforms of possibility – where data becomes decisions, and people become purpose-aligned assets in shaping the future of work. This is more than HR tech, it is about building institutional resilience and unlocking the full potential of our continent’s workforce”, he said.



Ngele stated further that the company’s presence at the expo holding from July 29, reaffirms its mission to making people feel valued for the work they do and to help organisations translate workforce efficiency into strategic advantage.



“A technological solution is only as impactful as the insight and integrity behind it. We are not just building products, we’re helping organisations reimagine the employee experience in Africa. From data to decisions, our platform empowers both leadership and staff to thrive in an era of choice, mobility, and performance,”he informed.

Ngele also assured that the organization will be fully available to offer firsthand consultation to enquirers, engage with them and allow participants explore its range of product and tools designed for Africa’s evolving workforce.