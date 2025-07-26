Harrison Obiefule Appointed to Enugu Tech Festival 2026 Advisory Board

Enugu State Government has appointed Harrison Obiefule, Co-lead of Solana SuperteamNG, as a member of the Advisory Board for the 2026 edition of the Enugu Tech Festival (ETF).

This appointment comes as part of the inauguration of the Central Planning Committee for ETF 2026, which includes both a Local Organising Committee (LOC) and an Advisory Board made up of leading tech figures from Enugu, across Nigeria, and the global diaspora.

Speaking on the appointment, Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Dr. Lawrence Ezeh, said, “Harrison Obiefule’s expertise in innovation and technology ecosystem development is highly recognized. His involvement is expected to bring strategic insight and strengthen ETF’s mission to foster creativity, skills development, and sustainable tech growth in Enugu State.”

As an Advisory Board Member, Obiefule is expected to provide expert guidance on policy, programming, partnerships, and fundraising, while promoting the pan-African vision of ETF and supporting its global visibility.

Widely regarded as a leading voice in the African Web3 space, Obiefule is the Co-lead of Solana SuperteamNG, where he plays a pivotal role in building one of Nigeria’s most vibrant blockchain communities. With a strong track record in ecosystem growth, strategic communications, and grassroots engagement, he brings valuable experience in fostering inclusive tech growth. His appointment underscores the Festival’s commitment to amplifying the voices of young innovators shaping Africa’s digital future.

The Enugu Tech Festival 2026, themed “Coal to Code: Energy in New Form,” is scheduled to take place from February 24 – 27, 2026, in Enugu state. The event is expected to build on the success of its inaugural edition held earlier this year, which recorded over 28,000 digital participants nationwide. It aligns with Governor Peter Mbah’s bold vision of positioning Enugu as a hub for innovation and technology-driven economic transformation.