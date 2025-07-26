Greed, Praise- singing and Africa’s Underdevelopment

Africa is not poor, it is poorly led. This leadership crisis, driven by greed and sustained by collaborators and praise singers, continues to rob the continent of its promise.

Africa is a continent of vast potential. From its abundant natural resources to its vibrant, youthful population, the ingredients for progress and prosperity are all present. Yet, many African nations continue to struggle with poverty, inequality, weak institutions, and a lack of basic infrastructure.

While colonial history and global economic systems have contributed to these challenges, the more pressing and enduring issue lies within: the greed of political elites and the complicity of those who enable them.

In much of Africa, political office is not viewed as a platform to serve but as a reward to be enjoyed. Public funds are often siphoned into private accounts. Lavish convoys, exotic estates, and expensive foreign trips have become the norm for a small elite, while millions of citizens endure poor roads, underfunded hospitals, and schools without roofs.

Take Nigeria, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples—countries rich in oil, minerals, and other resources – yet plagued by extreme poverty and underdevelopment. The common denominator? Leaders who treat public resources as personal property.

But these leaders do not operate alone. They are surrounded by enablers, a network of praise singers, political appointees, civil servants, contractors, religious leaders, and media voices who help them maintain control and justify their actions: Civil servants who turn a blind eye to fraud; contractors who inflate budgets and deliver substandard projects’; clerics and traditional rulers who trade blessings for political appointments; media professionals who suppress criticism in exchange for adverts; social media influencers who attack critics and spread propaganda.



These collaborators protect the powerful not because they believe in them but because they benefit from the crumbs of corruption. The result? A culture where mediocrity is celebrated and truth-tellers are silenced. This unholy alliance between corrupt elites and their praise squads is costing Africa dearly: Institutions are weakened as rules are bent to protect the powerful; millions of youths remain unemployed, frustrated, and vulnerable; doctors, engineers, and academics leave in search of dignity abroad; public anger boils over into protests, unrest, or coups, setting nations further back.

Africa cannot develop when those in charge focus more on personal gain than national progress. Development demands discipline, vision, and sacrifice, not flamboyance, nepotism, or sycophancy.



It’s not just colonialism anymore. Yes, colonialism damaged Africa. But more than six decades after independence, many leaders have continued the same exploitative systems. Instead of building new, inclusive institutions, they strengthened the old ones to serve their own interests.

Africa’s underdevelopment today is more a product of internal betrayal than external domination. To move forward, Africa needs more than elections and economic plans. It needs a change in mindset and values. Here’s what we must do: One, build strong institutions that don’t answer politicians but to the people. Two, educate citizens to demand accountability and reject hero-worship. Three, protect whistleblowers and reformers, not punish them. Four, empower young people with a new vision for leadership.Five, reward results, not loyalty, and shift from personalities to performance.

Greed is killing Africa, and those who clap for it are digging the grave. We need a moral revolution, one that says leadership is a responsibility, not an inheritance; that truth is not betrayal; and that public office is a trust, not a jackpot.

It’s time to stop clapping for looters. It’s time to speak up for what’s right. Africa will rise, but only when integrity rises first.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, FCTA

