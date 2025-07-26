Gombe Signs MoU to Deliver Solar Power to Electrify Underserved Communities

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop solar mini-grids aimed at providing electricity to rural communities across the state.

The agreement, signed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, will see the State Government, the local government through the Joint Project Development Agency and MIDS Dynamics Ltd each committing an agreed percentage of investment toward the execution of the project.

Briefing journalists after the signing of the MoU yesterday, the Chairman of Gombe Local Government, Barrister Sani Ahmad Haruna, who spoke on behalf of the chairmen of the 11 local government councils being the state ALGON Chairman, stated that the initiative is in fulfillment of requirements set by international development financiers, particularly the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), for accessing grant facilities that will enable large-scale implementation of off-grid solar solutions in the state.

He announced that the first phase of the project will be implemented in Talasse and other communities in Balanga local government that are not connected to the national electricity grid, while Shongom and other local governments will follow accordingly.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of MIDS Dynamics Ltd, Engr. Halis Muhammad, commended the Gombe State Government for embracing a sustainable and community-centred energy solution, noting that the programme is in line with global best practices for inclusive energy transition and regional development.

“We have carried out extensive surveys and feasibility studies across the state, and we are committed to electrifying over one million households in the next three years. We are present in various states and are currently the largest recipient of African Development Bank grants. We’ve successfully developed several mini-grid projects across Northern Nigeria and the Sahelian region,” he said.

During the signing of the MoU, held on the sidelines of the 6th meeting of the Joint Project Development Council and witnessed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga, signed on behalf of the Gombe State Government. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Zubair Muhammad Umar, along with ALGON Chairman, Barr. Sani Ahmad Haruna and his deputy, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, signed as witnesses.