Destiny in Truth and Service: Tribute to Awujale of Ijebuland

by Alex Otti

Kings, in the true sense of it, do not die, for even when they physically translate from this realm in line with the imperatives of nature, their legacy and influence continue to shape epochs, define time and inspire generations, ages after their exit. Immortality is the enduring heritage of kingship. It is therefore inelegant to mourn the passage of those who once sat on cross-generational thrones with dignity and honour; rather we should celebrate the gift of their time on earth and reflect on the qualities and gifts that make them immortals.



At 91, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, lived a long and fulfilled life. It is therefore not unexpected that so much had been said and written about the philosophy and ideas that shaped his 65-year reign. Many notable associates of the departed monarch, including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have defined Awujale’s reign and times from the impressions they picked over decades of friendship, interactions and engagements on multiple fronts. Reading through the dozens of tributes that have poured in since the passing of the king on July 13, 2025, one finds that the qualities that stand Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona out as a traditional and moral leader are courage, wisdom, integrity and an enduring sense of service.



As someone who knew and shared the same neighbourhood with Awujale for over 20 years, I agree completely with the generous sentiments of affection that have been expressed in celebrating the life and times of this great hero of tradition, industry and faith in destiny. However, there is a part of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona that very few people, including his close associates knew very little of and that would be my testimony as I join family, friends, well-wishers and acquaintances in celebrating a long life of purpose and dedication to the causes that inspire the human spirit.



I first met Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona in 2005, just one year after moving into my Lagos home. At the time, I was the only resident in the entire neighbourhood so I looked forward to welcoming new landlords who had also acquired spaces to build their dream homes within the community. I had earlier got the authorities of the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) to properly demarcate my plot from others and set beacons as appropriate precedent to putting up my fence. As a young Executive Director at a leading commercial bank, I felt a sense of fulfilment in what I had accomplished. Everything was well, or so it seemed until one fateful day when some personnel in uniform led a team of angry-looking men to pull down my fence. My offence: allegedly encroaching on Awujale’s land.



I was taken aback by this development because the exact spots where my fence began, and where it ended, were marked by NTDA agents after a thorough survey. I was disappointed but then, I stayed calm. I approached NTDA a few days later to come and show me, once again, where to put my fence but I waited in vain because they did not show up nor offered any explanations. With no other real choice, I simply left the space open, ignoring all suggestions to take things up with the authorities and whoever must have mobilised those who caused me great economic harm. But then, I knew better and refused to move in a hurry, electing instead to act with caution. Prudence for me is not entirely about what we do, especially when the pressure is on us to act, but also in what we look at, smile and just nod our heads without saying a word or lifting a finger. Many who knew me were surprised that I was apparently letting the issue slide but again, I knew what I was doing.

One day as I was driving out for a function, my staff alerted me that Awujale had just come to visit his site, so I quickly turned to welcome and accord him all the necessary courtesies a royal father and elder deserves. He sought to inquire why I was doing nothing about my demolished fence and I responded that I was waiting to be shown where to set the fence since the allegation was that the fence was wrongly erected the first time. I could sense that he was caught unawares by my response and calm demeanour but then, I was standing before a king so I actually had no option but to remember my parents’ constant admonition that a calm tone and willingness to listen will always give you the advantage during difficult conversations.



The royal father got my message of reverence and affectionately called me his son. Before leaving, he pronounced words of blessings and passed the information that a team from NTDA would return shortly after to help sort things out. Eventually when the planning officials came, they found that no major mistake was actually made as the demolished fence was almost exactly where it should be at the front, veering off by a fraction of a metre just at the end. So, it became clear in the end that pulling down my fence was a brash decision that was not thought through. But again, I did not count the experience as an economic loss as it simply reinforced the wisdom of staying still when facing complex situations.



When the development of Awujale’s plot started, I would go in regularly to greet him whenever he came for inspection. One evening as I made to leave after one of those visits, he called me aside and asked: “why did you take the demolition of your fence so calmly?” I simply smiled and told him, “Your Majesty, I came to Lagos a few years ago with just ‘portmanteau’ so I am grateful for how much God has blessed me over the years.” He stood still for a while, as if contemplating what to say or how to respond and then these words came forth, “you are a good man. God will bless you even more in this land and wherever you go.” Then he bellowed once again; “you are my son.”

What followed for the next 20 years was a very beautiful father-son relationship. On several occasions I was invited as a special guest of His Majesty to the Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode. On each visit, I would spend quality time at his palace, relishing the rich cultural heritage of the ancient civilisation he led for six and half decades. When we suffered a heart-breaking heist in the 2015 governorship election in Abia, Awujale was amongst the most pained, he was devastated by the outcome having followed our campaigns and the enthusiasm of the people for a new order. But as an incurable optimist, he kept encouraging me, reminding me that a man’s destiny manifests eventually on the altar of persistence. His words came true 8 years later.



I made a point of regularly checking on him after I assumed office, learning greatly from his wise counsels and receiving rich royal blessings each time. My plan to visit him in person may have been aborted by the event of his departure but I would not give in to the despair of grief because for the last 20 years of his life, he lived true to his promise to play the role of a father and counsellor to me. He provided an important lens from which my life’s frame of reference was enriched. Like many who encountered him in various endeavours have attested to, his life was a blessing, his disposition an inspiration and his words immortal treasures. Like all true kings, Awujale may have passed on from this life but his legacy of courage and community-orientation would continue to serve as ageless reminders that a meaningful life is defined by impact and the memories it creates.



May I add that I do not celebrate Awujale’s life because it was without faults. No, being royal does not confer sainthood on anyone. I was, however, drawn to this king by his willingness to acknowledge that he was not always right, at least that was the impression I got from our earliest encounters. He knew that mistakes could be made in the course of the daily routines of life, that a king could act on a wrong advice and that even a wise man can be betrayed by his impulses. Awujale’s distinction, however, is in not letting the privileges of his exalted office to disconnect him from his humanity, to step down from his exalted office to sort out issues with a neighbour and to appreciate that a lifelong friendship can be built from the ashes of disagreements when resolved in fairness and truth.

Let me end by extending my heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the great and proud people of Ijebu Ode, the government and people of Ogun State and all who feel a sense of personal loss with the transition of the great king. Good night Kabiyesi!