Daikin Partners JICA, Launches Energy-Efficient Inverter Air Conditioners

Daikin, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has launched a nationwide initiative to promote high‑efficiency inverter air‑conditioners as a sustainable solution to Nigeria’s escalating energy demands.

The launch event, held in Abuja, marked a significant step in driving energy savings and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the adoption of modern cooling technology.

During the event, Daikin’s Executive Officer Mr. Junichi Omori, stated the company’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 and highlighted the superior performance of air conditioners with inverter compressors that use low‑GWP R32 refrigerants, technology shown to reduce electricity consumption compared to conventional systems.

JICA Chief Representative, Mr. Susumu Yuzurio, affirmed their commitment to support Nigeria’s energy transition by facilitating access to eco‑friendly climate control solutions. The seminar is being held under JICA scheme to encourage the application of innovative technologies and products by private companies in Japan to the socio-economic development of partner countries.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Junichi Omori, Executive Officer, Daikin Industries Ltd, underscored Daikin’s long-term commitment to the Nigerian market, stated “Nigeria is a country with ample potential in business and is characterized by stability, strong government initiatives, population growth, and economic growth and High-efficiency air conditioners are essential devices to curb Nigeria’s surging energy demand and contribute to reducing GHG emissions”

Chief Representative, JICA Nigeria Office, Mr. Susumu Yuzurio, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy transition, saying, “The Daikin team has conducted a study to evaluate the applicability and effectiveness of implementing high-efficiency inverter ACs to support energy conservation in Nigeria and align with climate action goals. We believe that the results of this demonstration will not only be a possibility of technology transfer, but also a theme for future economic cooperation between Japan and Nigeria. Improving the efficiency of energy use will contribute to reducing government costs and reducing emissions in society, and ultimately lead to the benefit of the people.”

The programme set out to boost energy efficiency nationwide, cut operation costs for businesses and households, and align with Nigeria’s environmental objectives through the adoption of high efficiency air conditioners.

The event was part of a comprehensive plan to encourage the adoption of high efficiency inverter air conditioners and share the results of a demonstration test where a high-efficiency R32 inverter air conditioner and R22 non-inverter were monitored and studied over a period of time.

According to Nigeria’s Cooling Action Plan, by 2050, the demand for air conditioners is projected to increase by eight times, and the demand for electricity and greenhouse gas emissions will increase by 7 times.

To test the theory that inverter AC can achieve energy savings of 20 percent to 50 percent compared to non-inverter AC, the demonstration test was conducted in two different locations in Lagos. Various parameters such as energy consumption, voltage, current, active power, ambient temperature, ambient humidity, room temperature, and indoor humidity were monitored and collected.