Class of ’99 Governors Urge Tinubu to Address Economic Pains

· President says he’s open to policy suggestions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to prioritise the creation of cottage industries across Nigeria’s 774 local government councils as a sustainable measure to reduce economic hardship and unemployment, especially in rural communities.

Members of the 1999 Class of Governors made the call yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the President at the State House, Abuja.

The delegation led by Chief Lucky Igbinedion, former Governor of Edo State included James Ibori (Delta), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Adamu Muazu (Bauchi), Joshua Dariye (Plateau), Victor Attah (Akwa-Ibom), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Jolly Nyame (Taraba), Boni Haruna (Adamawa), Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Donald Duke (Cross River), and George Akume (Benue).

Addressing newsmen after the closed-door meeting, Igbinedion said the visit was an opportunity for the group to share perspectives with the President on pressing national issues, particularly security, economic hardship, and food security.

He explained: “We came to see one of our own in the Class of ’99 and to bring up topics about the state of the nation. We are glad that Mr. President received us warmly. We spoke basically about the security situation of the nation, the economy and, of course, agriculture.”

He noted that Tinubu showed deep concern about the issues raised and welcomed their suggestions on how to bring succour to the people, particularly those grappling with poverty in rural areas.

“He assured us that he’s looking into it. We also spoke about the stability of the naira, which he addressed appropriately,” Igbinedion added, describing the conversation as “a very fruitful deliberation.”

In their assessment of the administration’s current policies, the delegation acknowledged the steps taken so far but urged the President to deepen efforts at economic reform by focusing on job creation rather than short-term relief.

“What is most important is let’s create industries—especially cottage industries—that can employ people, rather than just giving out palliatives.”

According to him, a decentralised model of micro-industries across the country’s 774 local governments would provide a more enduring solution to poverty and hunger than periodic cash handouts.

“We implored him to try as much as possible to create cottage industries in all the local governments of the Federation where people can be employed. If you give palliatives to somebody today, what happens tomorrow? If he has ₦5,000 in the morning, what is he going to do by lunchtime or dinner time? ₦5,000 cannot buy much”, he said.

The delegation also emphasised that without adequate security, no economic or agricultural initiative can thrive.

“We told him, without security, there can be no progress, there can be no stability,” Igbinedion noted.

He praised President Tinubu for being receptive to their views and committed to sustaining an open-door policy for continued engagement on national development.

“He appreciated all we came to tell him. He assured us that whatever suggestions, way forward, that we might have, his doors are always open for such conversations”, Igbinedion further said.

Tinubu Mourns Emir of Gusau

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of the Sarkin Katsinan and Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, yesterday morning in Abuja at the age 71.

The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the traditional ruler’s death as a collective loss beyond his immediate domain, citing his lifelong service at different levels.

Tinubu said the late Emir would be remembered for his sense of duty, commitment to his people and exemplary leadership.

The President extended his commiseration to the government, the people of Zamfara State, and the family of the late monarch and prayed for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the departed Emir.

The Emir passed after a protracted illness in Abuja. The 16th Emir succeeded his father who died on March 16, 2015. Bello, a civil servant who rose to the highest position of Permanent Secretary during his service in old Sokoto and Zamfara states, served for 10 years and a few months.

In a statement, the state government described the Emir’s death as a personal loss, noting that he was a supportive royal father and a capable leader who dedicated himself to making Zamfara State better.

“I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guides me and other state leaders. May the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah,” the statement quoted the Governor to have said.

JAMB Awards PEFTI ‘Best Innovation Enterprise Institution in Nigeria’

Sunday Okobi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has named the Performing Arts, Entrepreneurship, Fashion and Technology Innovations (PEFTI) as the ‘Best Innovation Enterprise Institution in Nigeria’ for both the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions.

PEFTI was awarded the prize at the prestigious National Tertiary Admissions Performance-Merit Awards (NATAP-M) recently in Abuja.

PEFTI main campus is located in Lagos. It also has a campus in Oyo State.



The organisation stated in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, that the national recognition underscored PEFTI’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class higher education and driving innovation.

Known for its practical, industry-driven approach, PEFTI has consistently produced some of the most talented professionals in Film, Television, Music, Media, and Creative Arts across Africa.



According to the statement, PEFTI Registrar, Abiola Adenuga, said: “This award honours PEFTI’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and creative empowerment.

“The JAMB annual awards motivates PEFTI, and other institutions, to excel in education, and industry impact.”

PEFTI offers National Diploma programs in Film and Television Production, Performing and Media Arts, and Music Technology. Commencing from 2025, PEFTI now offers National Diploma programs in Business Administration, Mass Communication, Fashion Design and Clothing Technology, and Multimedia Technology.