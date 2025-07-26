Ann Oladayo Assumes Duties As First Female FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer for Lagos, Ogun States

Bennett Oghifo

Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo, has assumed duties in Lagos as the first Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) of the RS. 2 Zonal command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The command oversees activities of the FRSC in Lagos and Ogun states.

It would be recalled that the command which was first headed by the former Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, over 30 years ago, has witnessed several commanders, all male, with the last being ACM Adeoye Irelewuyi.

Before assuming duties in her new position, she had held several posts within the Corps across different areas of responsibilities. She was Corps Commander, National Driver’s License (NDL) overseeing the integrity, administration, and coordination of the Driver’s License system in the entire country.

The commanding Officer was also the Corps Commander, FRSC Print Farm (Data Centre), managing production and distribution of the National Driver’s License across the federation.

ACM Oladayo also headed the National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaRSAC) Secretariat, saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the Technical Working Group of Federal and State MDAs on road safety, mobility, post-crash care, and infrastructure.

The NaRSAC Secretariat also aligned Nigeria’s road safety strategy with the UN Decade of Action and Ssutainable Development Goal (SDGs), as well as supervised the production of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) II 2021 – 2030 document.

With three Master’s degrees in her bag, specializing in Geography and Peace and Security Studies, and pursuing her Doctorate degree, she was Head of Operations, Ondo State Sector Command, for over 2 years, supervising patrol operations, discipline, and command control functions.

ZCO Oladayo has also been Sector/Unit Head, Information Processing Centre (IPC), Oyo State, overseeing production and authentication of driver’s licenses and ensuring integrity of the National Uniform Licencing Scheme (NULS).

She was also Unit Commander and Unit Head of Intelligence, Oluyole Unit Command, Oyo State, and has held the position of Zonal Surveillance Officer in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa states.

With nearly three decades of experience in Road Safety and Security Administration, she is Fellow, Security Institute (fsi), National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) and Associate Fellow, International Strategic Management Institute.