WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Launches EngineerHer to Empower Female Engineers

In a bold and inspiring move to bridge the gender gap in engineering, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has launched its inaugural EngineerHer programme — a strategic initiative aimed at increasing female representation in engineering roles at WACT, while empowering female engineer graduates in its host communities and across Nigeria.

The first cohort features eight talented young women who will receive hands-on technical training, mentorship, and leadership development opportunities. This one-year programme is designed to kick-start their careers and strengthen WACT’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by nurturing the next generation of female engineering professionals.

Despite making up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, women account for just 5% of practicing engineers in the country- a stark statistic that underscores the importance of deliberate, inclusive programmes like EngineerHer (National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, 2024).

The Managing Director, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Jeethu Jose emphasized the company’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda.

“The WACT EngineerHer programme is more than just a programme. It is a testament to our commitment to our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda. Equal opportunities for all is a big priority broadly in the organisation.

During the intensive one-year programme, the beneficiaries will get an on-the-job training designed to equip them with the skills and experience that they need to thrive in the workforce, either at WACT or any multinational company. We are proud to create a platform where women can thrive, lead and shape the future of Engineering,’’ he said.

The Senior People Business Partner, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinelo Obienyem, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

“By providing opportunities for female engineers to develop their skills, gain industry experience, and build their professional networks, we hope to increase female representation in WACT and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive industry. We also recognize that meaningful change requires intentional action,” she said.