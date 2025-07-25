Trump Mourns Legendary WWE Pro Star Hulk Hogan 

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has expressed sadness at the death of WWE Pro Wrestler, Terry Bollea, (a.k.a. Hulk Hogan).

The legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan died aged 71 years on Thursday morning in Florida, USA.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster’.

“Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” wrote the American President in tribute to the late pro wrestling star.

While Hogan endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, his allegiance shifted to Republicans in recent years.

In his post, Trump referred to the Hulk Hogan’s famed speech at the RNC.

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week,” Trump wrote further. “He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!” Concludes Trump.

Similarly, American Vice President, JD Vance, remembered Bollea as a “great American icon.”

“One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid,” Vance wrote on X. “The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace.”

In the official statement released by Hulk Hogan’s Family on Instagram, it

announced the death and requested for his privacy to be respected at this moment.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend,” a post on Hulk Hogan’s official Instagram account says.

Hogan passed away “surrounded by his loved ones,” it reads.

“At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends.” He will be missed “but never forgotten”, it adds.

Hulk Hogan will be remembered for his wrestling stardom, but also for many, they will remember the various controversies surrounding him.

In 1994, he testified in the case of Vince McMahon, WWE co-founder, after getting immunity from prosecution. The infamous case saw prosecutors accuse McMahon and WWE of providing illegal steroids to wrestlers.

Hogan’s testimony was key in the government losing the case – success for McMahon. But it was seen by some as a betrayal that Hogan even testified against McMahon.

As was reported earlier, Hogan was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 over a racist slur he was caught saying on tape. He was reinstated three years later.

In 2024, he took aim at the then vice-President Kamala Harris: “Do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris?” while speaking at an event for his new beer.

A one-off appearance at the start of 2025 saw him receive a deafening amount of boos from the crowd, not the entrance expected for one of the greats of WWE.

Hulk Hogan was instrumental in wrestling’s 1980s “golden era.” Hogan’s popularity and his rivalries with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, André Rene Roussimoff – known as André the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and scores of others made professional wrestling a multi-billion-dollar industry in the 1980s and early 1990s.