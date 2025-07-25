Tinubu: It’s Not Easy Navigating Stormy Economic Instability, But We’re Stable Now

•Tells progressive govs Nigerians complaining at grassroots, says they should wet grass more

•Describes opposition as coalition of confusion

•Lauds Ganduje’s role in party devt, ideological clarity

• Yilwatda emerges APC National Chairman, NEC reshuffles NWC positions for balancing

•I do not take this mandate for granted, new chair pledges

• Abbas: ADC coalition desperate, lacks ideology

• Ganduje, Alia back new ruling party’s chair

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, reflected on his over two years old administration, saying it is not easy navigating the stormy waters of economic instability, but reassuring, “Now, the economy is stabilised.”

Speaking at the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Banquet Hall of State House, Abuja, Tinubu told governors of his party that Nigerians were still complaining about lack of development at the grassroots, and urged them to do more.

The president, who stressed the need for increased community engagement and greater responsiveness to citizens’ concerns, described the opposition parties as a coalition of confusion, just as he lauded former National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje’s contribution to the party’s development and ideological clarity.

Equally, yesterday, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, emerged as National Chairman of APC at its NEC.

The development forced the party’s NEC to reshuffle some positions within the National Working Committee (NWC) in order to achieve geo-political balancing.

While Yilwatda promised the party stakeholders that he did not take the mandate for granted, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, lashed out at African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the coalition is desperate and lacks ideology.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, declared support for the new ruling party’s leader.

Acknowledging the economic challenges, Tinubu affirmed that progress had been made under his administration.

He cited the record N14.9 trillion in revenue collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service in the first six months of the year, a 43 per cent increase from the amount collected in 2024.

“It is not easy to navigate the stormy waters of economic instability. Now, the economy is stabilised—there is no fear for the country except for continued upward movement and sustained growth. I can assure you,” he stated.

On security, the president stated that significant efforts had been made to restore safety across Nigeria.

He stated, “Thousands of terrorists and bandits have been neutralised. You can see that fear is decreasing. However, we must remain vigilant and take the matter seriously. We must invest more in our people, be accommodating, and remain committed to ensuring national security.”

He told the 23 APC governors present at the meeting, “Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots. To you, the Governors, you must wet the grass more and deliver progressive change to Nigerians. May God bless our democracy and grant us more fertile lands.

“To those working with me to achieve food sovereignty for our country, we will continue to work hard for you, Nigerians, and to listen to everyone to achieve the national goals.”

Tinubu reiterated APC’s inclusive posture and affirmed that the party remained open to new members and fresh ideas.

He dismissed the opposition as “a coalition of confusion” and urged progressive-minded Nigerians to join APC and participate in its developmental agenda.

He said, “Our doors are still open, and we should wholeheartedly embrace those who join us.”

The president emphasised that the party’s strength was in expanding its ranks, and encouraged the new national chairman to establish a committee of NWC members to visit states, and ensure that all new members were seamlessly registered and integrated.

Tinubu thanked Ganduje for his contributions to party development and ideological clarity.

“I gave him an assignment on forming a progressive doctrine and a progressive institute. I believe the National Secretary will help revitalise and coordinate this effort,” the president said.

He told the APC governors to work collectively to leave behind a lasting legacy, including building a party secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “We should leave a legacy of development. The governors are here—23 of them—to help identify a land, along with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. We should establish a committee of progressive governors to identify suitable land and construct the secretariat.”

The president welcomed new entrants into APC, including Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and other key political figures.

The meeting also observed a minute’s silence in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the president’s request, the meeting also observed a minute of silence in honour of Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Oba Sikiru Adetona (the Awujale of Ijebuland), who both passed away recently.

Tinubu stated that although the two late statesmen were not party members, “their lives and contributions to national development command our respect.”

Yilwatda emerged National Chairman of APC at its National Executive Committee (NEC) held yesterday. This forced the NEC to reshuffle some positions within NWC in order to achieve geo-political balance.

To that extent, the position of National Chairman was zoned back from North-west to North-central geo-political zone, while the office of National Legal Advisor was zoned from North-central to North-west.

The ruling party also extended the tenures of ward, local government, state and zonal executive committees.

Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said there was a need to collectively condemn the divisive and irresponsible conduct of some elements, who claimed to be opposition, whose actions did not reflect the spirit of statesmanship, patriotism, or national unity.

Speaking at the NEC meeting of APC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, Uzodinma said as progressives they must remain focused, united and responsive to the yearnings of the Nigerian people who had placed their hope in the ruling party.

The governor acknowledged the recent resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the party and expressed appreciation for his service to the party and the nation.

Uzodinma said, “As we turn this page, it is imperative that we quickly move to nominate a capable and unifying replacement, someone who can build on the foundation laid and help reposition the party to its rightful place of pride in Nigeria’s democratic history.”

He commended the notable progress made on the party’s membership e-registration exercise, saying it is a vital step in the deepening of internal democracy, ensuring credible data-driven planning, and opening new channels of inclusion for millions of Nigerians, who wished to identify with APC.

Uzodinma added that the advantages of the innovation were far-reaching and timely, as they modernised APC’s operations and prepared it for future engagements.

He said while the future of APC was bright, the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, had continued to inspire a renewed confidence in governance.

Uzondinma stated, “It will be a thing of joy for me to take advantage of this moment to drive this composite motion that I, Senator Hope Uzodima, Governor of Imo State, and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, want to humbly move the motion that the National Executive Committee approve the office of the National Chairman of APC to be zoned back from the North-west, where it is now, to the North-central geopolitical zone.

“That the office of the National Legal Advisor of the APC be zoned from North-central, where it is now, back to the North-west geopolitical zone.

“That the office of the Deputy National Secretary of APC already zoned to North-central be zoned back to North-central zone. That Professor Nantawe Goshwe from Plateau State, North-central geopolitical zone, be nominated and be elected as the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress.

“That the current National Legal Advisor Professor Abdulkarim Kana shall now be the Deputy National Secretary of our great country. That Barrister Murtala Kogiya from Katsina State, North-west Zone, be nominated and elected as the National Legal Advisor of our great party.

“That the review of the compressed political activities going on in our great party, that the tenure of Office of the Ward Executives, local government executives, be extended to 31st day of December 2025.

“The consequential adjustment as a result of the election of the new National Chairman of the party will be made wise, properly and implemented by the National Working Committee in proper consultation with the National Leader of the party. I so move.

“I will, therefore, invite the Right Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives to second the motion.”

Seconding the motion, Abbas said, “I, Abbas Tajudeen, Member of the All Progressive Congress from Kwarbe Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State, hereby second the following motions.

“One on zoning of enumerated national offices in accordance with the terms of the motion. Nomination of Professor Nentawe as the National Chairman of APC.

“Filling of offices of the Deputy National Secretary and the National Legal Advisor in accordance with the new zoning arrangements in accordance with the terms of the motion.

“Extension of the tenure of Office of the World Executives, local government executives and the State Executives and Zonal Executive Committees of APC in accordance with the terms of the motion moved by Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State. I do hereby second.”

Abbas also described the ADC coalition against the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election as a desperate attempt that lacked ideology.

He said the ruling party must strengthen internal cohesion by addressing grievances and rewarding loyalty, while ensuring no faction felt side-lined.

The speaker said the coalition, which had now adopted ADC as its platform for the election, only wanted to replicate the merger of political parties that formed APC ahead of the 2023 election.

He stated, “Since our last (APC NEC) meeting, the opposition has undergone seismic shifts. The PDP is fracturing due to leadership tussles and defections, with many members joining either the APC or a new opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“This coalition, cobbled from former PDP, APC, and Labour Party players, plots to challenge us in 2027.

“While this poses a challenge, it is a desperate coalition attempting to replicate our 2013 APC merger. Their unity appears opportunistic, and their lack of a clear ideology weakens their appeal compared to our proven and tested governance.”

Abbas stressed that smaller parties, such as Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), were clearly in decline.

He added, “The Labour Party’s momentum has drastically diminished. The NNPP buckles beneath bitter bickering and internal conflicts. The ADC is desperately courting other parties, such as the SDP and PRP. Amid all these, the APC must remain vigilant, preparing for a potentially united opposition in 2027.

“The APC dominance is clear, but complacency is not an option. The formation of the ADC coalition necessitates a proactive response. We must strengthen internal cohesion by addressing grievances and rewarding loyalty, ensuring no faction feels side-lined.”

The speaker, who stated that the APC NEC meeting took place “at this critical moment for our party and nation,” said since the last meeting in February, Nigeria’s political landscape has undergone significant shifts, necessitating a strategic response.

Abbas also said APC had navigated a smooth leadership transition following the resignation of Ganduje, and the election of his successor, Yilwatda under the guidance of Tinubu.

While stating that APC’s maturity in managing this transition without rancour underscored members’ unity and discipline, he said their strength continued to grow, bolstered by defections from opposition parties.

“These defections affirm the APC’s credibility as the party of choice for progressive Nigerians. I warmly welcome our new members and assure them of our commitment to good governance,” he said.

Yilwatda expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party, from the president to the governors, and the National Assembly members, all members of NEC, for reposing the big burden and trust in him to lead the party at this juncture.

He stated, “Let me thank you also for picking me among millions of members of this party, and that the party will see me good enough and responsible enough to take this party to the next level. I do not take this mandate for granted.

“I want to accept it with gratitude and with my full heart and with my full mind to work together with you, to build the party knowing that all of us here are the mechanics of the party and the party is our vehicle and we will fix it and move it to our destination of choice.”

Yilwatda pledged that he would work with everybody in the party, unite, build and expand the party with members as the focus, the building block and the support he would require to drive the party so that they could fulfil the dream of Nigerians who had reposed their hope in the renewed hope agenda.

Ganduje described the appointment of Yilwatda as strategic.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Ganduje expressed profound confidence in the capacity, intellect, maturity and administrative competence of the new chairman to move the party forward

He commended the APC NEC and other organs of the party for ensuring a transparent and consensus-driven process that led to the emergence of Yilwatda.

Ganduje urged Yilwatda to build on the solid foundations and legacies he laid during his tenure, just as he built on the efforts and achievements of his own predecessor.

Ganduje stated, “Our President and Vice President have once again shown maturity and far-sightedness in the affairs of our great party. Their commitment to ensuring cohesion and stability within the APC is commendable, and I urge all stakeholders to rally around the new leadership to deliver on the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As I bow out with a sense of fulfilment, I wish to assure Prof. Yilwatda of my unflinching support, counsel, and brotherly solidarity.

“I urge all our leaders, governors, lawmakers, and faithful party members across the federation to queue behind him and give him the necessary backing to consolidate on our party’s vision of building a united, progressive, and inclusive political platform for all Nigerians.”

Ganduje pledged to continue offer his experience and political guidance whenever called upon, reaffirming his dedication to APC’s growth and the democratic development of the country.

In a related development, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, extended his felicitations to Yilwatda.

In a press statement by Chief Press ecretary (CPS) to the governor, Tersoo Kula, Alia described Yilwatda as a distinguished academic and a visionary leader, saying he has no doubt in the ability of the Plateau State-born scholar and politician to succeed in taking the party to more enviable heights.

He cited the new chairman’s intellect, brilliance, expertise, integrity and his unwavering commitment to excellence as some of the qualities that would draw more admiration and attract more support and love for the ruling APC across the country.

Alia also wished the former Benue State Electoral Commissioner and the APC candidate for the 2023 Plateau governorship election all the best as he steered the affairs of the party.