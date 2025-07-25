Sex, Trump and the Epstein Files

Chido Nwangwu writes on the implication of the controversial Epstein files on the political future of United States President, Donald Trump.

An unfolding issue that should be of interest to President Donald Trump, his MAGA base, Republicans and Democrats was revealed a few hours ago, the evening of July 23, 2025 by The Wall Street Journal. It is one of the newspapers owned by Trump’s (shall we say, now), former ally Rupert Murdoch. He also controls FOX News and several other influential media networks under NewsCorp.

Remarkably, The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump-picked Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Trump during a meeting in May 2025 that his name appeared multiple times in Department of Justice documents about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The May date reported by the Journal was weeks before the same Department of Justice announced on July 7, 2025 that it would not release the Epstein files. There were earlier statements by Bondi and other senior officials that the material would be disclosed to the public.

Meanwhile, Trump has filed a multi-billion defamation suit against The Wall Street Journal and others for publishing an article detailing his ties to the late Epstein.

It was on July 6, 2019, that Mr. Epstein was arrested in New York City on multiple charges, including sex trafficking.

Sex-related scandals have also impacted the careers of many politicians.

Whenever members of the business elite, social headliners and highly-placed politicians are mentioned in the titillating areas of romantic and sexual dalliances, they heighten the interests of the citizenry. A major complication for President Trump, in this matter, is that an unusually high and increasing number of his MAGA supporters want full disclosure of the facts and information about the Epstein saga.

Consequently, I think the coming eight weeks of August to September 2025 are going to be slippery, politically, for President Trump.

In many ways, it will not be out of place to classify him as the other cat with nine lives.

He was associated and friendly with the same controversial and wealthy man, Epstein.

As more revelations unfold, I believe that several influential persons are likely to be caught or embarrassed by the Epstein licentious pecadillos involving some men who seek for and frolick in the sexual exploitation of underage girls. He had tons of money and private jet and luxury hideaways/homes and his “own island” where he took his fellow wealthy men of power and influence to “play” with those young, impressionable and awe-stricken girls!

