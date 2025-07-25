Sanwo-Olu Unveils Oniru’s Memoir on Lagos Urban Growth

Sunday Ehigiator

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, unveiled a landmark publication authored by the Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, detailing the transformation of Lagos from 1999 to 2023.

The high-profile book launch, coincided with the monarch’s 55th birthday celebration and attracted dignitaries across government, traditional institutions, and academia.

Titled, ‘From City to Megacity: A Memoir of Lagos Urbanisation (1999–2023),’ the 465-page memoir captures more than two decades of the state’s evolution across key sectors, including housing, transportation, security, agriculture, and the environment. It draws heavily from Oba Lawal’s extensive career in public service and his academic training in urban development.

Representing Governor Sanwo-Olu at the ceremony, Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, praised the book as a “vital and timely contribution to the policy discourse on urban development,” noting that it blends governance insight with historical documentation.

“Through this book, Oba Lawal has provided a rich, firsthand account of the city’s journey, which will serve as a key reference for urban planners, policymakers, and citizens alike,” the governor said.

Oba Lawal, in his address, said the memoir was inspired by a personal reflection on whether Lagos is truly prepared for the urban future.

“The question came during an international conference,” he said. “It spurred a deep resolve in me to document Lagos’ transformation, not just from a personal lens, but with the rigour and reflection it deserves.”

The monarch described the book as both a tribute to Lagos and a call for responsible and forward-thinking urban governance. Drawing from his experience as Aide-de-Camp to then-Governor Bola Tinubu (1999–2007), as well as subsequent roles as Senior Special Assistant and Commissioner under Governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, Oba Lawal provided an insider’s view of policymaking in Nigeria’s most populous city.

He revealed that the book is structured to reflect Lagos before and after 1999, highlighting the city’s previous challenges, chaotic urban sprawl, poor infrastructure, inefficient transport, and weak waste systems, and contrasting them with reforms and projects that redefined Lagos’ trajectory.

Some of the major developments documented include the creation of LAMATA (Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority), the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, LagosHoms housing initiatives, the overhaul of waste management through LAWMA and PSP partnerships, as well as improved state-wide security coordination.

“This book is not only for public officials,” Oba Lawal said. “It is for every Lagosian who lives the daily reality of our transport systems, housing policies, and public services. It invites all of us, leaders and citizens, to reflect, learn, and act.”

Former Governor Babatunde Fashola, who was also present at the launch, commended the monarch’s effort, calling the memoir a “thoughtful, well-documented narrative of Lagos’ strategic transformation. This is more than a memoir; it’s an urban development handbook, one that chronicles the city’s evolution and offers lessons for the future,” Fashola stated.

The ceremony also featured vibrant displays of Yoruba cultural heritage, with a regal procession that highlighted the traditions of the Iru Kingdom. Guests were treated to music, dance, and art performances reflecting the city’s rich cultural diversity.

Among the attendees were current and former commissioners, traditional rulers, senior civil servants, urban development experts, and royal family members, notable dignitaries and other influential stakeholders in Lagos’ developmental history.