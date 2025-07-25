  • Friday, 25th July, 2025

Qatar Airways Partners Hans Zimmer for Signature Symphony

Business | 31 seconds ago

Qatar Airways has unveiled an iconic partnership with the multiple Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer, Hans Zimmer, to create a new sonic identity for the airline, featuring a signature sound that will elevate the passenger experience onboard and beyond. 

The exclusive score will be featured across Qatar Airways’on board music and will also be released as a full musical album on major streaming platforms and  the airline’s official channels. The collaboration with the world-renowned composer, reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to delivering memorable and emotional lyres.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “At Qatar Airways, we aim to inspire the world with every newhorizon and music plays a powerful role in shaping the emotional journey of our passengers, both in the air and on the ground. We are thrilled to partner with Hans Zimmer to compose our new signature music, exclusively for Qatar Airways. This bespoke soundscape will be more than just music; it will be a reflection of our brand’s elegance and ambition. Our partnership with Hans Zimmer marks a bold new chapter in the Qatar Airways experience, one that deepens the emotional connection with our passengers and enhances every moment of their journey.”

 Hans Zimmer said:  “It’s an honour to collaborate with Qatar Airways on this visionary project. Together, we’re crafting an experience that reflects the beauty of travel and the pioneering spirit that defines this world-class airline.” 

