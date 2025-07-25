‘Professors Without Borders’ Launches Transformative Week At University of Lagos

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A group, Professors Without Borders, successfully launched its fourth annual program at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The program, themed “Leadership, Innovation, and Sustainability: Empowering Digital Transformation,” welcomed over 200 students and faculty members for a week-long intensive training.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Folashade Ogunsola, represented by DVC, Academic and Research, Professor Bola Oboh,, who formally welcomed the international team of educators, in his address said the Institution was delighted to host thie remarkable initiative for the fourth consecutive year.

Ogunsola stated that the partnership between UNILAG and Professors Without Borders (PWB) continues to provide its students and faculty members with invaluable exposure to global perspectives and cutting-edge skills.”

Senior Manager, Project and Digital Product, Professors Without Borders, Oluseyi Sodiya, in a statement Thursday said that the program features a diverse team of international educators working alongside local experts to provide students with global perspectives and cutting-edge skills.

The teaching team, he said includes experts in social entrepreneurship, research methods, finance, personal branding, and AI tools.

He further reveal that the program aims to enhance graduates’ readiness for Nigeria’s evolving job market by covering critical skills such as social entrepreneurship, African finance, research methodology, artificial intelligence tools, and personal branding.

“The initiative is part of Professors Without Borders’ broader five-year strategic plan to reach 15+ Nigerian universities and train over 2,000 students by 2030.

“The programme is expected to have a significant impact on the students and faculty members, providing them with valuable skills and knowledge to drive digital transformation and innovation in Nigeria,” he said.